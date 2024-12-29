Heading into AEW Worlds End, one of the showdowns fans wanted to watch most was the certified showdown between Adam Cole and MJF for the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

Would the star of Happy Gilmore 2 get to keep the ring only he has held since it debuted last decade? Or would Cole get revenge on his former friend and steal away his prized professional wrestling possession?

Taking place in the middle of the show, the duo went to war, with MJF targeting the knee of Cole with every trick in his playbook. While Cole had backup in the form of the OGK, with the duo of Matt Taven and Mike Bennet conscribed to protect the ring from any monkey business, in the end, it didn't matter; MJF got the duo kicked out of ringside with a tricky ploy that would have made Eddie Guerrero blush and ended up getting the win with a Heatseeker for the 1-2-3.

Prepared to put the “Panama Playboy” on the shelf for the foreseeable future, MJF prepared to Pillmanize his former tag team partner, but in the end, he wasn't able to, as the duo of Roderick Strong and eventually Kyle O'Reilly came out to his defense, with the trio kicking the “Salt of the Earth” back to the locker room in a nostalgic beatdown.

And the best part? At the end of the effort, Strong, Cole, and O'Reilly stood together, seemingly reforming popular WWE faction Undisputed Era – minus Bobby Fish – for the first time since NXT with this configuration.

Will this trio stick together, giving fans what they want in the pursuit of trios glory? Will MJF steal away OGK to have some three-on-three faction warfare? Only time will tell, but it's safe to say fans will be eagerly tuning into the next edition of Dynamite to find out.

Adam Cole hinted at an eventual Undisputed Era reunion in AEW

While the UE reunion may have surprised some fans both in Orlando and watching from home alike, Cole was already planting the seeds of a reunion back in November, when he mentioned that the trio would be “unstoppable” if they got back together in an interview with The Danny Ocean Show.

“I wish Kyle would understand how powerful the three of us are together, and we’ve shown throughout history that the combination of Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly is a combo that really can’t be stopped,” Cole declared via Fightful.

“It wasn’t stopped before, and it won’t be stopped in the future. I understand Kyle’s hesitation. I understand that he’s doing his own thing. I can even understand why he doesn’t fully trust me. But I think over time, he will realize that joining me and Roderick Strong is not only a great idea, it’s an awesome idea. We could run all of AEW without question. I hope at some point he’ll wake up and realize that this would be a great decision, but only time will tell.”

Now granted, should fans have been surprised that AEW reunited with the Undisputed Era in Orlando, mere miles away from their former home at the WWE performance center? No, in hindsight, that irony was simply too good to pass up. Still, a strong debut is one thing, but a good run it does not make. With the groundwork now in place, it's time for Cole, Strong, and O'Reilly alike to finally take over the trios division.