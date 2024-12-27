Adam Sandler is blessing fans for Christmas. Sandler released the first trailer for the highly anticipated sequel, Happy Gilmore 2. The film follows the 1996 release of Happy Gilmore. The Happy Gilmore 2 trailer features cameos from Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Grammy-winning artist Bad Bunny.

Sandler returns as Happy for the Netflix sequel and is rocking his signature hockey jersey as he hits the golf course. Sandler revealed that he began working on the sequel in 2022 which follows Happy entering a senior golf tour.

The trailer opens up with Kelce saying, “It’s good to have you back, Mr. Gilmore.” Later on in the trailer, you see Bad Bunny helping Sandler on the green as his caddie.

Kelce and Bad Bunny aren't the only newcomers in the film Sandler has cast this go-round. Rappers Scott Mescudi (better known as rapper Kid Cudi) and Emniem as well as TV host Dan Patrick will also make cameos in the film. Margaret Qualley, Nick Swardson and actor-filmmaker Benny Safdie have also joined the cast.

In the film's first look, you see Happy's nemesis, Shooter McGavin played by Christopher McDonald, return in his role when they meet at a cemetery. Julie Bowen, Dennis Dugan, Allen Covert, and Ben Stiller will also reprise their roles from the original.

In the trailer, Bowen (Virgina Venit) who plays Happy's love interest, says, “We've only just begun,” before kissing him.

The trailer ends with McGavin and Happy meeting at the cemetery. McGavin turns around and says “Gilmore,” and Happy says, “McGavin” before the trailer fades to black.

Adam Sandler co-wrote the script with his writing partner, Tim Herlihy. The two met on Saturday Night Live and have created 13 films together. Their first film was Billy Madison in 1995, and Happy Gilmore was released in 1996.

Netflix has not announced a release date for Happy Gilmore 2 but it is said to be released on the streamer sometime in 2025.

Take a look at the trailer below: