As crazy as it may be to realize, The Elite, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, never actually defended the AEW World Trios Championships during either of their title reigns.

That’s right, while their first reign being defenseless isn’t too surprising, as the trio were stripped of their belts after just three days due to their involvement in the Brawl Out at the end of All Out, but their second reign was christened at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on January 13th, 2023, and it was almost a month old before they actually put the straps on the line.

Fortunately, with “The Cleaner’s” visa issues officially resolved and two matches booked over the next week, Omega and the Jacksons, Nick and Matt, will begin to fill up their Cagematch page with two meaningful matches worthy of their pedigree.

The first match came against The Firm on Rampage, with Omega and the Bucks hoping to stay perfect against “All Ego” Ethan Page, Isiah Kassidy, and “Almost Broken” Matt Hardy. Taking the ring in Dayton, Ohio, The Elite looked every bit as good as the team that bested Death Triangle in a “Best of Seven Series” for the titles, breezing through the comedy spots presented by Page and Hardy to hit Kassidy with a combination One Winged Angel-BTE Trigger to secure the win and officially cement a notch in their reign’s win collum.

Can The Elite make it 2-0 on Dynamite against Top Flight and AR Fox, two-thirds of whom beat the Bucks on Dynamite? Only time will tell, but after dominating The Firm on one of their rare televised matches, the momentum is firmly behind The Elite’s back.