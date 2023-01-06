By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The mad man actually did it. Even after Vince McMahon stepped down as CEO of the WWE, there was speculation about him potentially returning to the company. After all, he still is the controlling stakeholder, and thus had some sort of control in the company. Well, now he’s taken the first steps in doing so. Vince McMahon appointed himself and two other people into the WWE’s Board Directors, per a report by Brandon Thurston.

Vince McMahon is back on WWE’s board of directors. A new filing says effective immediately Vince puts himself, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios on the board and removes independent directors Alan Wexler, JoEllen Lyons Dillon, and Jeffrey Speed.https://t.co/HGzFZNvaXMpic.twitter.com/Y3HIRGearx — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) January 6, 2023

McMahon was essentially booted off of the WWE after multiple reports about his sexual misconduct were released. In those reports, it was also revealed that McMahon used company money to pay off these women. Eventually, he stepped down from his post, with his daughter Stephanie taking over his previous role.

Vince McMahon’s controlling stakeholder status allows him to do… this, basically. He still has majority voting power, after all. A lot of people were unconvinced that McMahon would easily let go of his precious WWE that easily. Now, we’re seeing the former CEO try to wrestle back control of the company.

McMahon’s move comes at a rather pivotal time for the WWE as well. Their media deals with FOX and USA are expiring this year, with both parties expected to talk later this year. McMahon references these deals as a reason why he needs to return as executive chairman of the WWE. In his eyes, he believes that the best way for the WWE to get a good deal is if he’s in charge.

The WWE’s Board of Directors are firmly trying to keep McMahon from returning yet. Based on the his plans, though… they might be losing that battle.