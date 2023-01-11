On the very same day the WWE announced that Vince McMahon was officially taking over as the Executive Head of the Board of Directors, and his daughter, Stephanie, announced her resignation from the company as Co-CEO, Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN has reported that World Wrestling Entertainment has formally sold to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund in a move that would also take the company private.

While no official information has been released by the company for obvious reasons, Muehlhausen isn’t alone in his reporting. Cassidy Haynes, the “Owner/Scoopster” of Bodyslam.com, has also passed along to his followers on Twitter that he also heard that the Saudi deal was done and that the company would be taken private as well, with a story on his website further padding out his reporting.

Sean Ross Sapp and Dave Meltzer have been quiet on the topic, likely waiting to see if the rumor has any sort of official confirmation form within the company, but SRS did pass along a very interesting nugget of information that Fightful’s betting odds provider, Bovada, is no longer taking bets on which company would purchase the company, a clear sign that the oddsmakers believe at least somewhat in the rumor, as there’s nothing gambling companies hate more than allowing betters to wager with insider information.

Is this the “imminent monster news” Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer hinted at during NXT New Year’s Evil, or was he keyed in on the funky finishes to Grayson Waller-Bron Breakker and the #1 contenders battle royal?

Needless to say, this is a developing story.