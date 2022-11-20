Published November 20, 2022

By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

For the second time on the AEW Full Gear card, Tony Khan booked a championship match with more than two performers in the ring. That’s right, after seemingly building towards a singles bout at Full Gear between Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs for weeks, things got interesting when Samoa Joe, the former’s tag team partner in WarJoe, decided to turn on his friend and lay him out after a borderline squash match against Ari Daivari. Expanding the match out to a three-way for the TNT Title, fans were eager to see a big hoss fight between three of the biggest dudes in AEW and needless to say, it did not disappoint.

Wrestling in a no-disqualifications match, Joe, Hobbs, and Wardlow all got in their spots, with the current champ hitting a particularly impressive spinning dive onto the in-ring performers and the Powerhouse deploying some very impressive, um, powerhouse extracurricular maneuvers into the barricades on the outside. Still, when the match seemingly came down to Hobbs vs. Wardlow in a test of strength, after the “Wardog” got two movements into his signature symphony, who but Joe emerged from the ringside area, where he hit the current champ with his own title before submitting the third man with a Kokina Clutch.

So what gives? Joe, a man WWE didn’t even want to wrestle for the longest time, is now a double champion? Or will AEW use this as an opportunity to transition him out of the ROH TV Championship at Final Battle, a show that currently features his picture on the poster? Either way, this is going to be interesting.