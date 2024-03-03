It's here, it's finally here, AEW fans: Revolution 2024.
Soon, some 15,000 strong in Greensboro, North Carolina, will see Sting, Ric Flair, and Darby Allin step into the ring together for one final time as they face off against AEW's EVPs, the Young Bucks, in addition to eight more matches, plus two on the preshow, with a combined six total titles on the line over the course of the show.
With a gaggle of new eyes likely to check out the $50 Pay-Per-View to just support Sting alone, AEW has a chance to pick up some serious momentum heading into WrestleMania season, when all eyes across the professional wrestling world will turn to their competitors from Connecticut.
Fortunately, with a stacked card and more than a few matches that could go either way, Tony Khan has a chance to make some bold choices and really get fans talking, including these three potential options.
3. Whose house? Swerve's House.
After holding the belt for less than one full AEW Pay-Per-View cycle, it's hard to imagine a world where Tony Khan takes the strap off of Samoa Joe and makes him the promotion's shortest traditional World Champion, excluding the weird back-and-forth hot potato title reigns of CM Punk and Jon Moxley from 2022 to 2023.
Then again, Swerve Strickland is hot as all heck after his hardcore masterclass against “Hangman” Adam Page at Full Gear in Los Angeles, California. After watching the promotion be too slow to capitalize on hype from performers like Wardlow, FTR, Willow Nightingale, and Eddie Kingston, can they make the same mistake with Strickland, who simply can't break through his current ceiling without the big belt around his waist?
What would a Swerve run look like at the top of AEW? Only time will tell, but considering how over he and Prince Nana have become since streamlining the Mogul Affiliates into the Moguel Embassy, it's safe to say plenty of AEW fans would love to find out.
2. Will Ospreay turns on the Don Callis Family
When Will Ospreay initially linked up with the Don Callis Family in AEW, the pairing felt harmless.
At the time, Ospreay was feuding with Kenny Omega, and after his long-time manager and father figure turned on him, linking up with Callis seemed like a perfect way to add insult to injury and secure some big wins over the “Best Bout Machine” and Chris Jericho at All In in his native country.
But now that Ospreay is in AEW full time? Yeah, he needs to drop Callis like a bad habit, reuniting with the Aussie Open under the United Empire banner and becoming a contender for top babyface in the promotion. Give Ospreay the win and gave the DCF turn on him after, have him lose because of Callis' interference, either way, get Ospreay away from AEW's least popular faction stat.
1. Darby Allin pins the Young Bucks for the 1-2-3
After spending the better part of three years assuming that Darby Allin and Sting would mix things up in “The Icon's” final match in AEW, the dynamic duo decided to stick together for their 28 matches in Tony Khan's company, facing off instead against the Young Bucks, Nicholas, and Matthew Jackson, as part of their new corporate attitude.
Now normally, when a wrestler works one final match, they're supposed to give the rub to the next generation, with HBK's “I'm sorry, I love you” widely considered the perfect ending to Ric Flair's career – even if he technically kept wrestling for years to come and is even a part of Sting's final match in 2024 – but how would Sting pull that off when his opponents are EVPs of the company he works for? Would that booking decision age about as well as Brock Lesnar ending The Undertaker's streak, which never felt like a perfect fit but has aged like sour milk over the past few months?
The “just right” solution? Allow Allin to get the pin and go off the air with Sting hugging his protege while the crowd goes wild.
But how could TK pull that off? Should he knock Sting out of action and force Allin to fight back two-on-one on his way to a pin over the Bucks? Or should Allin and Sting go out together, guns blazing, until they beat The Bucks into submission? The ideal solution? Dueling Scorpion Death Locks for a double submission, with Allin technically securing the pin and the win. That way, the duo works together, fans get to cheer on Sting one final time, and Allin can “earn” some of his mentor's signature moves, which can become major fixtures of his offense moving forward alongside the Coffin Drop.
… what, you may ask, would happen to the AEW World Tag Team Championships? Who cares, have a tournament to decide on the next title holder, have the Bucks use their EVP powers to make Jack Perry his new tag team partner – that would be incredible entertainment – in the end, giving Sting his moment is the most important part of the show and based on his track record, it's safe to say Khan will do just that.