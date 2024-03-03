As Sting prepares for his final match at AEW Revolution, fans, pundits, and wrestlers alike have begun to eulogize the career of one of the best in-ring performers to ever do it, even if he has one final rabbit to pull out of his hat before disappearing into the night without a trace.
Some wrestlers recalled their early memories of Sting from before the entered the business, others celebrated their time in the ring with “The Icon,” and others still recalled what it was like to see the former Blade Runner go from a surfer to a crow, a joker, and beyond, wrestling thousands of matches to entertain millions of fans around the world.
One such fan/pundit/wrestler who wanted to take some time out of his schedule to put over The Icon was his former fellow WCW pal Booker T, who has been riding the roads with Sting for the better part of their careers. Discussing the former WCW Champion's last run between the ropes on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker put over Sting and his tag team partner Darby Allin, as the duo have put together a fantastic run worthy of recignition.
“Sting is a humble dude. You're not going to find too many guys that have a lot of bad things to say about Sting. He's humble as humble can be and I'm sure he's feeling a certain way about this last run, and truly, honestly, I don't think it could have been done without Darby,” Booker T explained via Wrestling News.Co.
“Darby, literally, was the guy that was going out there doing a lot of the work but still representing Sting at the same time, still putting Sting on a pedestal at the same time, still looking at Sting like he's the ultimate mentor, like I couldn't have found a better place to land in this business than to be Sting's right-hand man. Can you imagine that as a young kid watching Sting do his thing for so many years and then the next thing you know, you're tag-teaming with him? I get that 100% so big ups to Sting. He's getting ready to call it a day and ride off into the sunset. One thing about it is he did it his way. He did it on his own terms. He didn't let anybody tell him he couldn't do it when so many people told him he couldn't. So, big props to Sting. Big props.”
You know, good on Booker for being so supportive of his former co-worker and Main Event Mafia member, as he has nothing to gain by celebrating a member of AEW while serving as an NXT commentator. While there's no guarantee he actually shows up to watch the match, in the end, it's safe to say Booker will be watching the match either way.
Jeff Jarrett celebrates Sting's final babyface promo.
Speaking of former Sting coworkers who want to put “The Icon” over on his way out the door, TNA booker-turned-AEW coworker Jeff Jarrett also had some kind words to say about the retiring Superstar, celebrating his on-again, off-again foe for cutting what he believes to be the best babyface promo of his professional wrestling career on his penultimate appearance on Dynamite before Revolution.
“Ric Flair, Jerry Lawler, Terry Funk, Dusty Rhodes, The Rock. When you think about those guys, I think you immediately go, ‘Oh, man, you remember this promo?' Hard Times? So-and-so, so-and-so. I don't really think you put Sting in the promo guy. Can he do a great promo? Yes, but I don't think you put him in that category. I think the character has so far transcended anything that he's ever done. Any match, any promo. It's just kind of the DNA of Sting, the character. Obviously, this is my personal thought, so folks may disagree,” Jeff Jarrett explained on his My World podcast via Fightful.
“But I believe, and I was standing actually right next to Tony when this aired, but I'm gonna say, I think it's the very best promo he's ever done. I think, I gotta be careful because I don't want to say blur the lines because there was no blurring of the lines, Sting is going through a real-life situation with the passing of his father, and when you have those kinds of emotions, he touched on his own mortality, I've had those exact same thoughts with the passing of my father.
“Sting started in '85, here we are almost 40 years [later]. The identity of who Steve Borden is, I truly believe that he's really ready to close the book on his wrestling career. I may be wrong, but my gut tells me, in a lot of ways, Sting, in that promo, was his final… it's like Sting's final babyface promo that was heartfelt. Nobody had to be convinced if he really meant those words, or if that was a wrestling promo. I think that was directly from Steve Borden's heart, that I'm gonna bring everything I have, and he's done that over the last two years. He's kicked a** time after time after time. Now, I think as time goes on, we're gonna know, we'll remember this promo because it was heartfelt, and that was Steve Borden talking, in a lot of ways, to the wrestling universe. It's one of the magic moments, I really believe, that our wrestling industry can create.”
Considering Sting has spent the vast majority of his career as a Babyface, identifying his best Babyface promo is far from an easy task. Still, considering the promo in question brought his real life family into the match dynamic, including inadvertantly announcing the death of his father, there's a level of realness on display that few wrestling promos, period, can match. Simply put, if you aren't excited for Sting's final match, you simply aren't paying attention.