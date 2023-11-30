After announcing that Revolution 2024 is coming to the Greensboro Coliseum, Ric Flair vowed to "line up 85" for the biggest show of his life.

After surviving – literally – his first taste of action in AEW at Full Gear, Ric Flair made his semi-anticipated return to weekly television on Dynamite, when the “Nature Boy” and his best friend Sting helped Tony Schiavone reveal the location of Revolution: The Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina.

Interesting stuff, right? Stinger gets to wrestle his final match in the same venue he worked some of his signature matches in 35 years ago, and he gets to have none other than the man who put him on the map, Flair, in his corner for the main event? What could be better than that?

Well, when asked that very question, Flair ripped off a promo on Dynamite that was equal parts unhinged and charismatic, leading to very varied reactions from fans online.

“Tony, just like before. The words, the words cannot be spoken to the volume and the emphasis of what's about to take place in Greensboro, North Carolina, where Sting-make no, make no mistake. I did not make Sting, he made himself. 45 minutes, commercial-free, with me. Unthinkable. He walked back in the locker room that day to 25 wrestlers going, ‘Jesus, you were the man! You did it, Stinger!” Sting told AEW fans.

“Didn't rehearse it, didn't talk about it, he went out and did it. The way a man does. That's what this business is all about. Two men. I'm lucky I'm- I'm 74 years old, I'm standing next to him, ‘The Icon,' I'm working for Tony Khan, I'm with my friend, Tony Schiavone, and I'm going back to Greensboro for what will arguably be the greatest moment of my life, and God knows I've had some great moments. I'm honored to be there at your side, and man I'm guaranteeing this, the ACC- whatever tournaments they hold there, whatever events they hold there, this will be one for the ages. Highway 85 will be lined up from Richmond to Charlotte like it always was. Sting and the ‘Nature Boy,' and AEW are coming to Greensboro. Let's give it to 'em like this, Stinger! Woo!”

Does AEW actually need Sting in 2023? No, not really, while he does contribute to storylines, he's far more valuable for his outside promotion, with appearances on the Rich Eisen Show and the Shannon Sharpe Podcast helping to get a few more eyes on his new promotion. Still, is it wrong to say there's something almost charming about Flair cutting promos about how happy he is to be working alongside Sting? Yeah, it seems like he could forget where he is in the conversation at any point, and yeah, sometimes he goes off the rails a little bit, but do you know what? In professional wrestling, a little danger can lead to exciting results.

Ric Flair is willing to give young stars advice, but only if they ask.

Speaking of Ric Flair's willingness to promote AEW wherever and whenever Tony Khan needs some mainstream attention, the “Nature Boy” stopped by KARE 11 in Minnesota to help get a few more butts in seats at the Target Center in Minneapolis for Dynamite.

Asked about working alongside a whole new generation of professional wrestlers in a new company, Flair noted that, while he doesn't freely give out advice to anyone he happens to see in the locker room, Flair is delighted to help out anyone seeking out his advice.

“I don't really do that too much anymore because, if you want to know the truth, and it's sad, but I think it's the same way in not just wrestling, but in other sports, the kids, the younger generation looks more at what the fans are saying. Social media, and they are sensitive. Everybody is sensitive, and it's hurtful, but I quit giving advice when somebody asked me something, and then I saw them walk over and ask someone 20 years younger the same question,” Ric Flair explained to KARE 11 via Fightful.

“I'm only going to tell them once, if they ask, and they really don't ask. People still ask me to watch their match and give my critiques, I do that. I'm delighted when someone asks me that. Someone just asked me last week. I love to help them out. I've had so much experience and wrestle so many different personalities, different body types, different styles, and I'm honored when they ask me that and I like to give them advice.”

How much advice does Flair really have to offer for young wrestlers like, say, Action Andretti, who works a style incredibly foreign to anything the “Nature Boy” saw during his active career? Well, while it's unlikely he'll be showing a 25-year-old how to hit a Hurricanerana, he does know a thing or two about match psychology and can surely help more than a few AEW stars help out in their storytelling, which is a very valuable skill to have.