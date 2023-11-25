Though they were never able to meet in a WWE wrestling ring, The Undertaker reveals how he would have handled a match with Sting.

When Sting officially signed with WWE in 2015, there was one dream match fans wanted to see more than any other: “The Icon” – even if he wasn't known by that at the time – versus “The Deadman” himself, The Undertaker.

I mean think about it, Sting and The Undertaker had a ton in common during their mid-90s heyway, with the former filling a very similar role to the latter in WCW after he ditched his surfer ways in order to embody Brandon Lee's character from The Crow. While some of that mystique went away ever so slightly when he joined the NWO Wolfpack, and even further when he became a member of the Main Event Mafia and also a Joker in TNA, there was still plenty of incredible goodwill surrounding a return to the ring for the Stinger, especially considering all of the matches he would get to partake in for the very first time.

Unfortunately, after going to bat – literally – against Paul “Triple H” Levesque and having his career effectively ended by a brutal Bucklebomb by a pre-“Freakin” Seth Rollins, a match against Taker simply disappeared from reality, leaving the match one of the great “What ifs” of professional wrestling.

Discussing what would have happened if they went to war in WrestleMania or elsewhere for that beautiful period of time in 2015 in conversation with Bill Apnar for Sportskeeda, The Undertaker let it be known that he knew exactly how a match between the duo would have gone right down to the finish.

“I'd have killed him,” The Undertaker declared with a smile via Wrestling Inc. “He'd have got a Tombstone brother, he's going out after I'd planted him.”

All jokes aside, the man behind the gimmick, Mark Calaway, decided to commit some time to congratulating the “Icon” for his incredible career, as he was able to go out on his own terms when it looked like that wouldn't be possible.

“Yeah, I would love to say, Sting, congratulations, man, on just a spectacular career,” The Undertaker said. “I mean just one true icon of our industry. He’s done everything, and like I said just the longevity of that character, just well done, and congratulations. I hope retirement is everything that you want it to be and you deserve everything you have.”

Would The Undertaker have really dispatched Sting in such a way that he was never heard from again? Maybe yes, maybe no – gosh, that would have been an incredible retirement match – but considering Taker was about as close to a made man as they come in the WWE Universe, it's safe to say he would have earned the win over the promotion's then “newcomer.”

Bobby Fish believes Sting has been an incredible addition to AEW.

Speaking of old wrestlers discussing Sting's career as he prepares for his final scene, Bobby Fish discussed what the “Icon” has meant to AEW since signing with the promotion in 2020 and why he feels as though his pairing with Darby Allin has been one of the best ideas of Tony Khan's career.

“Sting, what an incredible career. For him to still be doing some of the stuff that he’s doing, and then to meet him, you hear people say all the time, ‘Don’t meet your heroes.’ He for one, when I was with AEW and I was fortunate enough to share a locker room with the man and another surreal thing was, I got to bump for him,” Bobby Fish told Steve Fall via Fightful.

“What they did with him and Darby, and what they have done, I think is one of the best things to come of that company so far. I think every move’s really been done well, and it’s a credit to everybody there, and it’s a credit to Steve himself, Sting. He kind of transcends time in that way, and he was the ultimate cool babyface at that time. You just couldn’t be cooler than Sting at that time. I can’t say enough positives about the man that I was able to converse with personally a few times, and then professionally, it’s just lights out. I’m not sure you can do any better.”

While it would be easy for Fish to be critical of anything AEW has done as of late, as he was let go from the promotion while his friends Adam Cole and Roderick Strong have thrived even amid their – both real and very fake – injury angles, if “The Infamous” one says it's so, it must be true, as, to paraphrase the man himself, “where's the lie?”