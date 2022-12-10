By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

When Keith Lee and Shane Taylor shared the backstage area of AEW Rampage ahead of Ring of Honor Final Battle, it felt like the perfect setup for a match a half-decade in the making. On paper, the pairing was perfect, as Lee and Taylor were known as the Pretty Boy Killers in Ring of Honor before the former took his talents to WWE in the pursuit of becoming a big-time international star, but when the proprietor of STP declared that he wanted to take place in a tag team match against “The Limitless One” in order to bring along his pal JD Griffey, it meant one thing and one thing only: Swerve in our Glory was heading out for one more match.

Did Lee want to wrestle with Strickland again? Eh, probably not, especially after he walked out of his partner in their tag team match against The Acclaimed at Full Gear, but with the notice short and Strickland quite literally there, it couldn’t have hurt, right?

Unfortunately for Lee, that was his first mistake, but it wouldn’t be his last.

Working the match more or less as a team, with Strickland occasionally pulling some passive-aggressive behavior like tagging himself in when Lee wanted to face off against his former partner, the first big crack in the team’s potential “final battle” came when “Limitless” absolutely decked his opponent with a strong fist to the face intended for his opponent and laid out Swerve for almost a minute. While the duo tried to work together from that point out, it was short-lived, as Strickland ultimately decided to exit the ring and head to the back, leaving Lee to fend for himself against a lightning-quick grabber and a nose tackle-sized man with the power of a mack truck. While Lee was able to pull out the win, at this point, it’s worth wondering if the SioG civil war is finally upon us or if TK will string it out even longer.