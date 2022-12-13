By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Ben Simmons has been accused of hooking up with Megan Thee Stallion and her former friend Kelsey Nicole. But did he really do it? According to the Brooklyn Nets star, there’s no truth to the “accusations” at all.

Simmons found himself involved in the controversy after he mas mentioned during the trial of Tory Lanez’s alleged shooting of Megan inside a car in 2020. Lanez’s attorneys claimed that an argument between Megan and Kelsey led to the shooting after Lanez revealed that the former has a history of hooking up with the men that the latter has been with, including the NBA star.

“The defense’s point is that what happens in the car is this: Tory questions Kelsey, ‘Hey Kelsey why are you backing up Meg for me trying to get it on with Kyle Jenner? Meg has been snaking men from you your whole life. I hooked up with you Kelsey, and then Meg went behind your back and hooked up with me. And, Kelsey, this is not the first time. You had been hooking up with Ben Simmons? Meg went behind you back and hooked up with Ben Simmons,” detailed Lawyer for Workers on Instagram.

Upon hearing the rather shocking claims, though, Ben Simmons appeared to respond to it with a video on his Instagram stories. Instead of directly addressing the rumors, though, he shared a clip featuring Rick Ross shouting “false accusations.”

It remains to be seen what Megan Thee Stallion and Kelsey Nicole will say regarding Tory Lanez’s claims, but with the trial not yet over, there’s a good chance the Ben Simmons tidbit will be mentioned again.

As for the Nets star, fans are certainly hoping he could focus on the season after having missed some of their games recently due to injury.