After many months of speculation and some of the wildest developments in recent wrestling history, the prodigal son may be coming back to AEW. There are “tentative plans” for a CM Punk return, according to Fightful Select.

Punk has been away from the company since he made critical comments about talent, including the EVPs- better known as The Elite- during the press conference at All Out last September. The kayfabe-breaking lambasting spilled out into the back where a physical altercation between the then-AEW World Champion and The Elite ensued. The notorious “Brawl Out” led to all men vacating their respective titles and serving suspensions.

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have since returned and even enjoyed another brief run with the trios titles. The situation around CM Punk has been much murkier, as he was also injured after his match that night and was going to be sidelined regardless of the ill will the AEW locker room had over his actions. Oftentimes in wrestling, though, the lure of cashing in on real-life controversy outweighs any workplace conflict or politics.

The signs of a possible reunion have been piling up over the last week, with Wednesday’s announcement that AEW will be returning to Chicago (Punk’s hometown) for the June 21st edition of Dynamite being the most telling one that the self-proclaimed Best in the World will be getting back in the ring. Although he was slated for a highly-anticipated rubber match with the now-reigning AEW Champion MJF before his abrupt departure, a feud with the Elite is too rich for CEO Tony Khan to pass up.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Of course, that will depend on the working relationship of all the men involved in the incident. Earlier in the week, Fightful had also reported that Punk was interested in doing a program with the talent in question, which should produce one of the most red-hot storylines in AEW and wrestling history.

The MJF feud was arguably the best of the year and will need to be revisited at some point. But with the company set to make its UK debut in Wembley Stadium for All In London on Aug. 27, it is clear what the majority of fans will want as the headliner of that spectacle.

A June return would set AEW up for a must-see Summer of Punk.