Stu Grayson seemingly returns to AEW’s Dark Order

“On April 30th my contract with AEW expired. Best of luck to everyone working for AEW, our great production and medical team and of course every man and women who steps into the ring. And to my Dark Order family, I hope the world will soon see what you are truly capable of.” – these words, though technically tweeted out after his release, were extensively the final words of Stu Grayson in AEW.

Grayson, an AEW original who made his first appearance alongside Evil Uno in AEW at Fight For The Fallen, reportedly couldn’t agree to a new contract at the price that worked for both sides, and just like that, the Dark Order lost their number 2 and began a rapid descent that, though far from linear – see All Out 2022 – also included the losses of Alan Angels, Anna Jay, Colt Cabana, and almost Vance Pres10, who has been the apple of La Faccion Ingobernable’s eye for months now.

And yet, in wrestling, even death can’t prevent a performer from being included in a storyline – as Rey Mysterio can tell you – and when AEW made its way to Toronto, Ontario, Canada, who would appear in the Dark Order’s backstage segment with newly signed interviewer Renee Paquette but Stu Grayson, who told his friends that they couldn’t come to his country without making an appearance.

What does this mean? Dark Order didn’t work a televised match on Dynamite or Rampage, so unless this was a promo to hype up a Dark Elevation match, Grayson might just be back back in AEW after five months away. If that’s the case, let’s hope Tony Khan actually books him this time.