After securing the biggest win of his professional wrestling career at Full Gear, Swerve Strickland reveals what he plans to do next in AEW.

After securing the signature W of his professional wrestling career at Full Gear, winning what fans and Dave Meltzer alike have called a five-star classic worthy of being called the greatest Texas Death match in AEW history, Swerve Strickland was feeling himself.

Granted, he didn't address the audience at the end of the match or even make a statement on Dynamite before or after taking care of business against Jay Lethal in the opening match of the Continental Classic, but when Strickland finally decided to talk, fans had to listen, as was the case on Thanksgiving afternoon, as he announced the next goal on his proverbial wishlist.

“You hear that. That's the echo chamber. It's getting louder every time I step out in that ring, when I first started hearing it, it was just a little whisper. It was small, and it was the night I came out following the weekend of All Out to face Hangman Page, I showed everybody who I really was. I let out a scream throughout the wrestling community. Fast forward. WrestleDream. I get the biggest win in my career in AEW over a former AEW World Champion. Hangman Page. Someone who has so many five-star matches. He's starting to lose count,” Swerve Strickland said on social media via Fightful.

“Follow that up we'll go back to Full Gear, November 18th. I choke him out. He doesn't get up for ten seconds. I went up against the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion and Swerve hung the Hangman. It's getting louder now tonight. Night one. I'm the first match in the Continental Classic. Go figure Hangman doesn't show up, but I'm here at work. I'm here because I wanted more than Hangman, which proved my point all along. Jay Lethal is just one of the best competitors in the world and I took him down. Night one following the Texas Death Match, one of the most dangerous matches ever witnessed in AEW history. Now it's as loud as ever. You need ear muffs to drown out the sound of the people understanding and finally seeing Swerve Strickland, The Mogul. Now they want to see Swerve Strickland, the champion. Whose house? Swerve's House.”

Whoa, should MJF, Christian Cage, and even Orange Cassidy be on the lookout for Strickland bringing his house of horrors to their door? Or is he destined for a Continental Classic victory that makes him a New Japan, Ring of Honor, and AEW Champion? One way or another, it's clear Strickland is heading for bigger and better things in AEW, and for that to happen, someone has to move out of the way.

Exclusive comments from @Swerveconfident, following his victory in the opening match of the #AEWContinentalClassic on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/NZVaQHUyH1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 23, 2023

Matt Hardy believes Swerve Strickland is a future AEW champion.

Speaking of Swerve Strickland's big win at Full Gear, while discussing AEW's latest Pay-Per-View, Matt Hardy pointed out just how impressive the leader of the Moguel Embassy looked against “Hangman” Adam Page and what it could mean for his future.

“Top to bottom, I thought it was a great event. I thought everyone busted their a**. There was a lot of variety on the show, which I am a big fan of. To me, there’s a lot of matches that I absolutely loved, that I thought kicked a**. So many people busted their a**es and worked so hard on the show. But to me, the match that really stood out and really had me on the edge of my seat, had me involved in it, was the Swerve and Hangman match,” Matt Hardy said via Fightful. “I thought it was amazing. I know it was a polarizing match to some people. Some people didn’t dig it, but I love how they’ve escalated their rivalry, their feud, and they took it to another level. They did some stuff that is very memorable, that you will not be forgetting any time soon. I was down with it.”

Turning his attention to the now-signature spot of the show, “Hangman” drinking his opponent's blood early in the contest, Hardy was asked if he'd ever done something similar in his career and whether or not it could help the brand moving forward. Unsurprisingly, Hardy was into both, as he believed it could draw more new eyes than it drove away.

“Yeah, I was doing that back in 2016, before it was cool, I guess, or before it was not cool. It was a really intriguing spot. If those two guys were cool with it, then I’m cool with it,” Hardy said. “It was wild. I do get it, why some people…it is too much probably for some people that watch wrestling. It’s not for everyone. But there are people that are going to watch this, that are going to see this clip, or read the TMZ article about Swerve and Hangman, and Hangman spitting blood, and it’s going to intrigue them. They’re gonna seek out AEW and check this out, or they’re gonna learn about AEW. In that capacity, even though it was polarizing, it was something that is good to get eyeballs on the product and get people talking about the product.”

With the match and his feud with Page likely over, Hardy was asked if he thinks Strickland is setting himself up for a title run. Unsurprisingly – and not to sound like a “Broken” record – but Matt said yes, as it would be foolish to let that momentum pass him by.

“It does. You can feel that he is moving up the ladder quickly,” Hardy noted. “I’m a big fan of Swerve, a big advocate of Swerve. I dig his stuff. Him and Hangman, their chemistry is off the charts. Now he’s got two victories over former a world champion in Hangman Adam Page, which is a big deal, and it also gives Hangman an issue to come back, like he has to get that win, he has to get avenged, he has to finally beat Swerve. So that’s a story in itself right there.”

TK, take note, the AEW Galaxy wants to see Strickland shine: Let him.