By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

After having his big turn on Keith Lee on the final AEW Dynamite of the year, Swerve Strickland received his first opportunity at an in-ring opponent on Rampage, where he was booked to face off against the Ring of Honor Pure Champion, Wheeler Yuta, in a main event singles contest. Needless t0 say, it did not go well for Yuta in the ring, as he was beaten relatively cleanly for the first win of the Mogul Affiliates era. When Rampage came to an end, Strickland took it upon himself to cut a promo on his fallen foe, and call out Jon Moxley, who made fun of him before the match began.

“Boom, first victory and the beginning of the Mogul Affiliates era, and boy was it sweet,” Strickland said. “If this is what the Blackpool Combat Club has to offer then y’all need to be coming to the School of Swerve, baby, because I outwrestled Wheeler Yuta on Rampage and got the job done. Any means necessary. I don’t got excuses, I’ve just got solutions and dubs is the only one I work with. So Moxley wants to bring up people in my past, my little Killshot thing, that’s funny, haha, we gonna have a little jokes, laugh about it. How about we’re going into my hometown of Seattle, Washington January 4th, on AEW Dynamite, I’m going to challenge someone from my past that he brought up, that just arrived here in AEW. What up AR Fox? I’ve got some unfinished business and we’re gonna settle that on Dynamite this week. Who’s house? Swerve’s house.”

Now for those out of the know, Killshot is the character Strickland played on Lucha Underground, fitted with a lucha mask and a bullseye that would make the Marvel character Bullseye blush. Needless to say, after brutalizing Yuta on Rampage, I certainly wouldn’t want to be AR Fox next week, as they have a bit of a history from their shared run in Lucha Underground.