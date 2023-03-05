A lot of great AEW World Tag Team Championship matches have been wrestled at Revolution since the Pay-Per-View ran its maiden voyage in February of 2020. From The Elite Civil War between Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page versus the Young Bucks in 2020, to Young Bucks-Inner Circle – Chris Jericho and MJF – in 2021 and the first, and to this point, only match between the Bucks and reDRagon on an AEW PPV, fans have come to expect two things when it comes to Revolution: The Jackson Brothers mixing it up early on the card, and five-star caliber tag team matches.

In 2023, one of those expectations will all but certainly be met, as the Young Bucks are scheduled to defend the AEW World Trios Championship alongside Omgea against The House of Black, but what about the latter? Will this year’s contest, which features four teams with no Revolution appearances between them, be able to deliver another classic? Well, The Gunns, by their own admission in an interview with WrestleZone, have been doubted before and consistently over-deliver, so why would this be any different?

“It’s typical of how we get treated in AEW,” Colten said via Fightful. “We’re the best second-generation wrestlers, we’re the fast-growing, and we just get thrown into the deep end constantly, and it’s sink or swim, and we always swim. We always come out on top. So you can put twenty teams in there, it does matter; we’re gonna win. But it’s typical. Like our first title defense, we can lose it, and we’re not even gonna get pinned. It’s ridiculous, but at the same time, I don’t care because we’re gonna win. Spoiler alert, we’re gonna keep the titles.”

Austin got in on the fun too, noting that “Sons of a Gunn” aren’t worried about Triple J, The Acclaimed, or their father for that matter, either.

“Same mindset. Me and Colten have always been thrown in the deep end, whether it’s our first TV match or our first in-ring live promo,” Austin said. “Every time we’re thrown in the deep end, everybody wants us to fail, but then we turn around and shove it right in their face when we succeed. Like Colten said, it’s so typical of how we get treated. We’re not going against one tag team, we’re going against three, and we don’t even have to get pinned to lose them? Whatever. I don’t care. When it comes to The Acclaimed and my dad, we already beat them once. When it comes to a legend like Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, eh, I don’t know, we might have something there. If it comes down to two [teams], I’d be happy.”

Will The Gunns be able to keep their title run going into its second month by coming out on top at Revolution, or will the duo fall short of the Young Bucks’ second title run to become the shortest World Tag Team Champions in the promotion’s history? Fans will find out soon enough.

The Gunns want to move on past The Acclaimed in AEW.

After initially beginning their time in AEW as friends, The Gunns and The Acclaimed rapidly became foes due to their ever-evolving relationship with Billy Gunn. Sitting down with Under The Ring to discuss this relationship, Colten and Austin noted that, if Revolution goes their way, he’d be happy to move on from the feud once and for all.

“It’s unfortunate,” Colten said via Fightful. “We were friends, we were kind of at the same place, and they did some bad things, so did my dad. Things that me and Austin could not forgive. We had to take the most important thing away from them, and that was the AEW tag titles. We did exactly what we said. That whole thing, after this pay-per-view, is in the rearview. I’m done with it. We did what we had to do. We once were friends and now we’re not, that’s the end of it. That’s all me and Austin will say about it. We’re done and moving on after we beat them again.”

Elsewhere in their interview with Under The Ring, The Gunns noted just how special it was for them to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships, even the fans in the audience clearly felt otherwise.

“We always like to check in on podcasts and listen to podcasts, just in case, we’re listening to veterans, but just to see if we’re doing the right things,” Austin added. “Of course, you can’t ignore Twitter. Everyone hates us on Twitter; everyone hates on Instagram. Over time, you look at that and go, ‘Am I doing the right thing? Am I doing everything right?’ I look at Colten and go, ‘Hell yeah, we’re doing the right thing.’ When I was pinning Bowens in the middle of the ring, and that crowd went silent, and I looked at their faces, and they were like [stunned]. We ripped their hearts out. America’s top team, AEW’s top tag team that everybody loves, add my dad on top of that, he had the chance to pick right and choose us every single time when it comes to our childhood, us in the ring, us against The Acclaimed, he had every chance and opportunity to come on our side and be with us, and he dropped the ball. He chose wrong. The only person I can trust in this business is Colten. When I saw that whole crowd and just us rip their hearts out, it was the best feeling in the world. All our hard work goes into one moment, and we finally get the tag straps. You can’t stop us now.”

Facing off against three former AEW Champions, two former TNA Champions, plus Danhausen for good measure, The Gunns are the least experienced tag team in the Fatal Fourway at Revolution. Then again, they’re also the AEW World Tag Team Champions, so in a way, it all evens out.