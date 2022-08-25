‘They were pissed about the booking’ Konnan equates AEW to WCW

Wrestling fans have to give it up to Konnan – he’s not one known for holding his tongue. Whether working in WCW, TNA/Impact, AAA, MLW, or even the occasional appearance in AEW, Konnan has always “kept it 100” to the point where his podcast is quite literally named “K100 w/ Konnan & Disco.”

While openness hasn’t always made Konnan the most popular wrestling personality around, as he’s feuded with everyone from Cien Caras to TNA, Konnan has remained an in-demand personality with performers always looking to join some iteration of his LAX stable, from Homicide and Hernandez, to Santana and Ortiz, and eventually the trio fo Danny Limelight, Slice Boogie, and Dr. Julius Smokes in MLW.

So, with Konnan’s hand firmly on the pulse of the professional wrestling world and his connections with more than a few performers in AEW’s locker room deeply rooted, when he decides to speak on whether or not performers in Tony Khan’s locker room are “pissed about their booking,” specifically in response to comments from Bobby Fish about how he would “go to war for him seven days a week” for Paul “Triple H” Levesque in WWE, fans are going to listen. They’re going to go over every word he said on “K100” and try to figure how the truth behind his words.

Fortunately, Michael Schrute of Wrestle News, went through the effort of transcribing what Konnan had to say, which you can read below.

“I’ve said this a million times. I have no qualms about saying it again. I like Tony Khan. I love talking to Tony because he likes all the same things I do, football, college basketball, not a lot of people like college basketball, he does, college football, you know, wrestling. We like the same movies, comedies, he’s got a really good sense of humor. I try not to talk too much to him about his business and I don’t want him to think that I’m trying to angle for a job” “But I can tell you this, bro. The last few times I’ve been to, I remember one day, and I won’t even say who the wrestler was, a very good friend of mine, I was backstage in AEW. This was probably a year ago and there were a lot of WWE guys coming in, a lot of new people coming in, and it was the first time the originals were being shoved to the side. Because you can imagine how people like Sonny Kiss and Joey Janella and all these other guys that were there at the beginning and you don’t really see much of them anymore are feeling when all these other people are coming in. But that was going to happen. When you get bigger fish, you’re going to use them.“ He asked me, ‘Is this what WCW was like?’ I go, ‘This is exactly how WCW started to get’, and he was like, ‘Oh (bleep)’. “Then the last time I was there, bro, you have no idea how many people came up to me and they were pissed about the booking. They weren’t happy how they were being used. They were very, very vocal about it. It’s kind of funny because our boy, I don’t think he gives (bleep), in front of everybody in catering, he came up and he was like, ‘Yeah, thank God Konnan is here. Maybe they’ll use somebody that knows how to book logically.’ I was like, ‘Bro, ixnay that. I’m not here looking for a job.’ So yeah, people are starting to talk.”

Oof, a lot to unpack there.

Konnan’s AEW-WCW comp isn’t as concerning as his intel.

Non-AEW fans have been derogatorily calling TK’s company WCW 2.0 for years now. They point to the reliance on former WWE guys, to organically developed performers disappearing for weeks, months, or even years at a time, and to an overly inflated roster that sees the promoter paying former champions to hang out in catering while they are being called out in the center of the ring by CM Punk.

Fortunately or not, AEW will probably never overcome the WCW comparisons from fans who want to start trouble but really, that isn’t a big deal.

What is, however, a big deal, is the fact that performers continue to take issues with their bookings, as everyone from Miro, to Andrade, and even Proud & Powerful has expressed their dissatisfaction with their booking inside of Khan’s company. While some will wonder if one of the aforementioned acts are the ones who reached out to Konnan about their issues, with Santana and Ortiz being the obvious assumption considering their LAX connection, it’s hard to imagine “El Comandante” speaking on issues that have resolved themselves, so it’s safe to say unless the “talent meeting at Dynamite” magically fixed everyone’s issues, Khan might have some more legwork to do.