Bobby Fish has big-time faith in Triple H running WWE

Paul “Triple H” Levesque, as they say, is having himself a moment within the WWE Universe.

His new booking philosophy has drawn rave reviews industry-wide, his tasteful decision to bring back some of his formerly released NXT standouts has made the company’s weekly television output must-watch, and his commitment to actually having long, entertaining wrestling matches on his seven hours of weekly wrestling television has recaptured the love of the sport for more than a few fans who had long-since bowed out.

Ratings are up pretty much across the board, excitement for the product is nearing its highest since the Attitude Era, and wrestlers are anonymously letting it be known that they now view WWE as a viable alternative to AEW in terms of having a fulfilling creative outlet for their talents, instead of being a place where they collect a check to lose the occasional match and go on a tasting tour of the catering companies across the country.

One of those former talents who has submitted a vote of confidence in Levesque is none other than Bobby Fish, one-fourth of NXT’s now defunct Undisputed Era, who now calls WWE’s rival company home.

WWE’s Triple H has a fan in the Undisputed Elite.

Paul Levesque isn’t just the EVP of Global Talent Strategy and Development of the WWE, a member of the company’s Board of Directors, or the main booker of RAW, NXT, and SmackDown. I mean, he very much is all of those things, but at his core, Levesque is Hunter Hearst Helmsley, Triple H, a 14-time WWE Champion who many of the industry’s current crop of performers came up watching during his runs with The Kliq, DX, and as “The Game.” This experience and wealth of knowledge, when coupled with his natural leadership abilities, makes for a potent Pedigree that wrestlers just love to get behind.

Need proof? Well, look no further than Bobby Fish’s comments on Levesque via the Rewind, Recap, Relive YouTube channel as transcribed by Fightful.

“Hunter is brilliant. The time I spent learning under him, brilliant is the only description I can attribute to that man when it comes to pro wrestling. I’m happy to see things seem to be working out there in a more harmonious way. When I left, there was a lot of transition. It’s never fun to see people that you’ve worked with, and that you’re friends with, and you care about their success or their day-to-day, even office people and medical staff. You make friends with these people over the years and you want to see them in a good work environment and enjoying themselves. We certainly all were, at that time, when we were there and Hunter was the head coach or quarterback or whatever you want to call it. Those things changed, things got a bit wonky. I left after my release, so I can’t speak firsthand, but to know that there is a chance now with Hunter back doing his thing, that things could return or maybe become something entirely new or different, but under him. I can’t see anything in the wrestling business that he has a hand in that’s not going to be successful. I’m obviously biased and partial to the man, but I would go to war for him seven days a week.”

Oof, Q.T. Marshall has better not let Tony Khan read that last line, especially after delivering his own massive quote describing the positive attitude in his locker room via the Superstar Crossover show, which you can read about here.

On paper, Fish’s quote is pretty dead on; the WWE is very much in a better spot now than it was when Fish left, as the company is no longer releasing promising stars, dealing with constant leaks about confusing creative, or having to deal with a leader who reportedly paid out almost as much hush money during his run at the top of Titan Towers than the 20-year contract he backed out of with Bret Hart back in 1996. Now, the WWE is being run like a right-proper wrestling company, with an impressive, mid-2010s NXT-esque product in the front and the infrastructure of a billion-dollar business in the back.

Will everything stay harmonious forever? No, as Khan has learned firsthand, wrestling is cyclical, and eventually, wrestlers will voice their displeasure in one way or another. But for now, the WWE Universe seems like a fun place to be, and folks like Bobby Fish have taken notice of that fact.