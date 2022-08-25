While the card for AEW’s All Out is still very much a work in progress, one match that has been set in stone since mid-August was Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm to decide on the next AEW World Women’s Championship. That’s right, despite being one of the more popular tag teams in the women’s division, with “Thunderstorm” rapidly capturing the hearts and imaginations of the fans the world over, the prospects of seeing the babyfaces duke it out in the center of the ring with the golden strap on the line always felt like the end goal, what with AEW not yet having a women’s tag team championship just yet.

Imagine the intrigue, the excitement, the drama. Would Rosa overcome her friends? Or would Storm prove the better member of the team? Would one of them turn heel to try to secure the win, and would it work?

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a little longer to find out, as Rosa officially announced on Dynamite that she had to not only bow out of her match at All Out but step away from the AEW World Women’s Championship due to injury. Read what she told Tony Schiavone on Dynamite below.

“I am sorry and heartbroken and I feel like I am letting you guys down. I, for today, have to step down as the Women’s World Champion. I am no longer able to defend the championship due to injury. So on September 4th at All Out, there will be a new Interim Woman’s World Champion and Toni, Toni Storm, my friend, my tag team partner, I hope your dreams come true and you become the new champion. The Interim new Champion. But I want to remind everyone that this isn’t going to stop me. This is going to make me better and I’m going to come back to come back better and stronger with a bigger chip on my shoulder.”

Wow, that is unfortunate.

Will Storm not only be able to secure the interim belt at All Out in a four-way match versus Hikaru Shida, Jamie Hayter, and Britt Baker but then take care of Rosa on a future show to keep it? Only time will tell, but to paraphrase JR, business is picking up.