When American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes officially hit Peacock, fans from around the professional wrestling world, from Tony Khan and The Elite all the way down to egg accounts on Twitter tuned in to see what the former AEW EVP would have to say about his former employer.

For the most part, Rhodes was kind and incredibly diplomatic, but that didn't stop old TK from catching a stray anyway, as his counterpart in WWE, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, decided to blast AEW across the bow, labeling the company nothing more than a “secondary promotion” in a staminate that has been echoed ad nauseam by haters ever since.

Asked about the comments from the 14-time WWE Champion by Jay Reddick of the Orlando Sentinel, Khan let it be known that fans may think differently by the end of the month and already do in some markets.

“We certainly won’t be the secondary promotion at All In,” Tony Khan said via Fightful. “We’re No. 1 in the UK, on TV and with a record gate. I have a lot of respect for Cody. I know these weren’t his words, to be fair, but we’re not secondary in a lot of markets — for the first time in a long time, WWE has been secondary in a lot of markets. … I’m proud of where we’re at, and we’re not taking a back seat to anybody.”

After the Young Bucks were kind enough to offer up some BTE footage for American Nightmare, it's safe to say those in the AEW Universe likely aren't too pleased with how Levesque returned the favor. Fortunately, with All In and All Out set for the end of the month and early September, respectively, AEW has a chance to make a massive statement and firmly establish itself as 1b instead of the clear number two Triple H and WWE clearly view them as. In a way, being mentioned by name in an official WWE documentary is already a win.

Tony Khan reveals his desire to get AEW's content library on Max.

Hot on the promotional trail ahead of the 200th edition of Dynamite, All In, and All Out shortly after that, Mike Johnson of PWInsider asked the AEW head honcho about the eventual home of AEW's content library, with some assuming the promotion will eventually launch its own streaming service to showcase five-plus years of wrestling shows, Pay-Per-Views, and maybe Ring of Honor to boot.

Though Khan still hasn't given a definitive answer one way or another on the subject, he did note that because the promotion has so much content, it would be a great addition to an AEW-specific streamer or any pre-existing services, including his dream landing spot, MAX.

“Well, if you live abroad, there’s a great streaming service AEW Plus that we’ve put together for international,” Khan said. “Domestically, all of our streaming rights are held exclusively by Warner Brothers Discovery. They also have all of our domestic TV rights exclusively, which has been great and has helped drive the launch of AEW Collision, which has been such a great success and in addition to Rampage and Dynamite, where we again celebrate episode 200 tonight of Wednesday night Dynamite on TBS. And that relationship is really important to us,” Khan said via WrestleZone.

“The streaming rights is something that they’ve put a lot of thought into. You know, as of tonight, again, there’s 200 episodes of Wednesday Night Dynamite. There’s over 100 episodes of Friday Night Rampage. And we’ve now going into this week this will be episode eight of Saturday Night Collision, and that’s a really strong collection that we’re building there. And we’ve also had about 20 huge pay-per-view events, and hundreds of episodes of AEW Dark, and 1,000s of hours that I own outside of the AEW catalog of Ring of Honor footage that includes some of the biggest stars in all of pro wrestling today and all time.

“When you look at all that, I think we have all the bones for a really, really strong streaming platform,” Tony Khan said. “I think it would be a very strong addition to any streaming platform. And my dream is that it all lands on MAX. I think it would be tremendous; right now, AEW: All Access is available on that, which is very cool. And hopefully, that’s a step in the right direction of getting our stuff streaming.

“We’ve got a great library altogether with everything I own. It’s 1000s of hours of great wrestling. And the AEW catalog has grown so much, considering it was stuff we bootstrapped and started the thing from scratch four years ago. And I believe the streaming service will happen. As to where it is and what platform it is that is something that I believe largely will be influenced by Warner Brothers.”

Will the day eventually come when AEW fans can click on their MAX account and watch the promotion's greatest hits, from FTR-Young Bucks I, to Cody-Dustin Rhodes and even Kenny Omega-Will Ospreay II? Only time will tell, but after watching WWE give their Premium Live Events away for free on Peacock, most fans certainly wouldn't mind not having to pay $50 quarterly for Pay-Per-Views.