And new x2.

When Adam Copeland took the ring against Christian Cage at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, it felt like an odd way to promote the duo's first-ever match in AEW.

Sure, the show was in Canada, sure, the duo's families could theoretically drive to the venue to enjoy their time together, and sure, the promotion earned some very good press for having such a high-profile match free on television, as Copeland specifically did his before and after the match on TSN to celebrate the occasion, but the show didn't hit a particularly impressive good rating in America and the match's ending left a lot to be desired for fans who aren't full down with The Bloodline-esque familial storytelling.

Fortunately, after working the phones and working over Tony Khan backstage, Copeland was able to secure a rematch at AEW Worlds End, and the match in question came with a very fun stipulation: No Disqualifications.

Taking the ring in the third-to-last match at Worlds End, a show that featured more misses than hits for the fans in the Nassau Coliseum, Copeland wasted no time getting the match off the ground, hitting his long-time friend right after he made his way out onto the entrance ramps and went on to beat his behind around the ring, delivering a very cool cross body from the 100 level while Cage and his “son” Nick Wayne were still making their way up the stairs.

Though Cage eventually took control of the match, beating his childhood buddy with a kendo stick, and then a steel chair, and finally a metal pipe, the match came down to some good old-fashioned hardcore fun, with the “Rated-R Superstar” turning the kendo stick on Cage before focusing his attention on hand-to-hand combat… and a 10-foot ladder for good measure.

Continuing their match inside the ring and out of it, Cage went back his heelish ways, hitting Copeland between the legs and then going full on The Bloodline – again – with both Waynes, Nick, and Mother, impacting the final outcome of the match. After narrowly kicking out of a Killswitch attempt, Copeland put Nick through a flaming table – even if it took a take 2 to happen – before hitting Cage with the Killswitch for the 1-2-3.

Fun stuff, right? But wait, it gets better… if you're a Christian Cage fan.

After holding up the TNT Championship in victory, Killswitch got into the ring and faced down the new champion, beating the bricks off of him before attempting to cash-in the contract he earned for the TNT Championship during Zero Hour, only for Cage to jump into the ring and demand he take the opportunity himself.

And just like that, it was done. With a few words to Justin Roberts and a quick Spear for good measure, Cage retained his title and now holds the distinction of being a two-time TNT Championship.

Where do the duo of Copeland and Cage go from here? Well, considering he lost another match because it turned into a 3-on-1 affair, it's safe to say Copeland may want to find a few more friends to have his back, forming a new version of the Judgment Day on AEW television.

Adam Copeland has already suggested he'd like to form a new faction.

Speaking of Adam Copeland forming a new faction, the one-time TNT Champion actually mentioned that very concept in an interview with 3NT Wrestling before Worlds End, an idea he might want to revisit, considering how his match turned out.

“It's something that I haven't even contemplated yet, but if I'm looking at the roster I see a guy like Griff Garrison and he reminds me a lot of me when I was that age. That's a guy that I've already been reaching out to and trying to be like, ‘If you try this or you try that.' That would be one guy for sure that I'd like to kind of bring into a fold if I were to ever do it. There is so much talent there. More than anything, it would be talent that I feel is on the cusp and really have a shot to do something,” Adam Copeland told 3NT Wrestling via Fightful.

“That was the idea with Judgment Day. I saw Priest, I saw Rhea, and I saw Finn and I knew they could do more. Finn had been given a bit of an opportunity with that, but I knew there was so much more untapped stuff. That to me was all fun and all true. I truly felt they were underutilized. That's what I think I would like to do if I were to do it again. Who are these people that I could bring in and feel the difference when you're out there of that that feels like, to really listen to an audience and be engaged with them, but understand that you're the one pulling the strings, they're not pulling your strings. That's a big shift in mindset that at some point you have to take if you want to make it to the top. I know I'm going to get off and go, ‘Oh, this person, that person, this person.'”

Alright, so if Griff Garrison is Copeland's answer to Wayne – or, if he wanted to really lean into the feud, he could recruit Jordan Oliver – who would fill the shoes opposite Mother Wayne? Quick, someone check when Beth Phoenix's Legends contract ends with WWE, as she could be an asset to the promotion both on the mic and in the ring should she want to continue working the occasional match.