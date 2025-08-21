The Atlanta Braves made a rotation adjustment this week, and according to beat writer David O’Brien, the move could be exactly what Spencer Strider needs. By inserting Cal Quantrill into the pitching staff, Atlanta is reshaping its short-term plans to give its ace room to recover and prepare for the future. This reshuffle affects not only the Braves rotation but also their upcoming series with the New York Mets, which begins Friday after the club’s scheduled day off on Thursday.

O’Brien highlighted the move on X (formerly known as Twitter) where he noted that Quantrill would be joining Joey Wentz and Bryce Elder during this weekend's three-game set against New York.

“Quantrill moves into the #Braves rotation, which now reads like this for Mets series that starts Friday:

LH Joey Wentz (4-3, 4.72) RH Cal Quantrill (4-10, 5.50) RH Bryce Elder (5-9, 6.29)

Just like they drew it up in the spring.”

For Strider, who has endured a difficult return from UCL surgery in 2024, skipping a start is more than just a break. His velocity has dipped from the upper-90s into the mid-90s, while his August has been one of the worst stretches of his career, with three outings producing a 15.43 ERA. The Braves are out of the NL East race, but the franchise sees the flamethrower as a long-term anchor. Protecting him now makes sense.

The beat writer later followed up on the platform, explaining why the move was so important for Strider.

“The extra rest can only help #Braves' Strider, who's trying to regain the life on his fastball. He conceded it's difficult to make adjustments and work on things in the typical 4-5 days between starts, but he's trying. Likely will require an offseason and healthy spring training.”

This adjustment period may be critical. While the Braves rotation has been battered by injuries, adding Quantrill offers a stopgap option and provides Strider with time to refine mechanics. Analysts have pointed out that pitchers often require over an entire offseason after elbow surgeries to regain velocity and command, and Strider is no exception.

Atlanta’s current standing also gives them the flexibility to take this approach. At 16 games out of the division, the club is looking ahead to 2026. The Mets series offers spoiler value, but the bigger picture is about ensuring their 26-year-old pitcher is healthy and effective moving forward.

The Braves rotation change is less about immediate results and more about long-term investment. By keeping Strider out of a rivalry matchup where he has struggled, the team is making it clear that protecting his health matters more than short-term outcomes. For fans who watched him dominate in 2022 and 2023, the move provides hope that with the right recovery window, he can return to that elite form.