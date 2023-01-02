By Matty Breisch · 4 min read

As Will Ospreay prepares for one of the biggest matches of his career, the co-main event of Wrestle Kingdom 17 against “The Cleaner” of AEW, Kenny Omega, fans across the professional wrestling world are wondering what’s next for “The Commonwealth Kingpin.” If he can go the distance, retain his IWGP United States Championship, and go over his long-time internet rival in the middle of the ring, Ospreay will be perfectly primed to become one of the top guys in New Japan Pro Wrestling, cementing his spot alongside Jay White and Kazuchika Okada at the top of the card, but it could also draw outside interest from WWE, AEW, and, really, any wrestling company worth their salt.

Would Ospreay actually consider leaving NJPW for a new promotion when his contract expires? Fortunately, the “Billy Goat” stopped by Fightful to disclose the conditions of his contract and detail his interest in jumping ship to America for a shot a becoming a television star.

“It’s flattering to know where people want me to show up and where they want me to go,” Ospreay said. “I signed a five-year [deal] in 2019, so that will be up next year. My heart says I’ll still be with New Japan. I won’t lie, I have mad anxiety when it comes to America just because I come from such a small area and America is so big. I’ve only really dipped my toes into American wrestling. I did my stint with Ring of Honor, but I think I wrestled there maybe ten times. I kind of like to arrive and leave, and not stick around too long. That’s no one’s fault besides my own. It’s a mad anxiety that I do have. The time that I did have with AEW did open my eyes and what I think that I know about myself and how good I am as a professional wrestler, being over there did make me take a step back and say, ‘maybe there is more to learn.'”

“My heart does belong to New Japan. These guys are the reason why I am a star. There was the EVOLVE contract and that could have opened door ways, but I knew, in my heart, if I stuck it out with New Japan and worked hard, no one has the work ethic that I do when it comes to wrestling. A lot of guys put their work ethic in social media, bodies, and other ventures outside of wrestling, but my whole thing is, I wanted to be one of the best wrestlers going, and that’s down to everything New Japan has done. The thing that works with New Japan is, I can stay in Essex, fly out, business class, head over and live a real comfy life where I’ve got my family and New Japan, but with other options, I don’t know what’s going to happen, but my heart says New Japan.”

Wow, so Ospreay clearly appreciates everything NJPW has done for him and his career but also sees the merits of wrestling in America and opening himself to a brand new audience both in person and on television. Considering Ospreay is quite literally one of the best performers in professional wrestling today, has experience working singles, doubles, and trios matches, and can cut very good promos with or without swearing, “The Commonwealth Kingpin” should be in incredible demand when his contract expires in 2024; whether the leaves for WWE, joins AEW full-time, or opts to stick it out in NJPW for a few more years to really cement his legend will be one of the major storylines to follow in 2023.

Jay White doesn’t think Will Ospreay is on his level in, NJPW, AEW, or beyond.

Speaking of “King Switch,” during his expansive interview tearing down Okada and, curiously enough, blaming the “Rainmaker” for Jonah’s decision to leave NJPW to become Bronson Reed once more in WWE, White was asked about Ospreay’s willingness to consistently take on challengers for the IWGP United States Championship, whereas he’s been far more selective with defending the IWGP World Championship.

“This (World) title is worth a lot more than his so of course this gets defended less often,” White said via Fightful. “Also, that’s all up to Will. If he wants to put his neck out there constantly and put himself at risk, that’s up to him. That’s why I’m a great smart champion because I’m smart with where I defend. I want to lead this place. Will- I have no idea what Will wants to do, but it’s never going to be as significant or important as what I do.”

Oh snap, now that is a call-out. Needless to say, regardless of how Ospreay-Omega II and Okada-White VI turn out, it looks like Ospreay-White might just be the Gaijin feud of the year in New Japan Pro Wrestling in 2023.