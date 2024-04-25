After Jack Perry and the Young Bucks turned a feel-good segment with Tony Khan into one of the most interesting interactions in AEW history, with the new Elite hitting the AEW CEO with a gut punch and a Tony Khan Driver to lay him out in the middle of the ring – an attack so out of character it forced Shad Khan to come out to check on his son – there was one question that was on every wrestling fan's mind: what the heck just happened?
Well, guess what? AEW fans didn't have to wait long to find out, as shortly after the show went off the air, the entire faction posted a video on the promotion's social media account to explain why they decided to break the unwritten rule of attacking the booker and turning an otherwise edgy angle into something worthy of being covered by NFL.com.
“You took eight months of my career, and you just got what was coming to you,” Jack Perry declared.
The camera then transitioned over to the Young Bucks, with Matthew and Nicholas Jackson added to the intrigue.
“What'd we say back there? We said we were here to put AEW back on track,” Matthew Jackson added. “It's time to change the world and what you saw out there, unfortunately for Tony, the best boss I ever worked for, by the way, that was just us trying to get this place back to what it was supposed to be. And that was our final play: The Elite has arrived.”
“As a matter of fact, this is the best version of The Elite,” Nicholas Jackson declared.
So what does this mean for the future of AEW? Will Khan be back on television for Rampage or Collision this week to address the situation? Or will he be absent for an unknown period of time, with the EVPs calling the shots as Khan's next in command while using their power to control AEW programming in some new and incredible ways? Fans will have to tune in to Rampage and Collision to see what happens.
EXCLUSIVE! @boy_myth_legend, the @YoungBucks & @RainmakerXOkada talk about getting #AEW "back on track" after their heinous attack on @TonyKhan on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/sOoznZoGIz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2024
The Young Bucks believe this is the best version of The Elite.
Did Nicholas Jackson's comments in their post-AEW Dynamite promo sound familiar? Well, they should have, because they sound remarkably similar to what his brother Matthew said in an interview with Sports Illustrated before AEW Dynasty, with the elder brother going so far as to suggest that The Elite is better off with the “Rainmaker” than they ever were with Kenny Omega.
“Okada is world-class. He is, pound-for-pound, the greatest big match wrestler to ever live. And the best thing about Okada is, he'll be in the back moments before a huge high stakes match, absolutely confident and cool as a cucumber. That's the energy he puts off–he doesn't even have to say it. He shows it simply by just standing there and existing. He doesn't know what anxiety is. Zero trepidation. Zero negative thoughts,” Matthew Jackson said to Sports Illustrated.
“I am so happy and fortunate that an animal like him is on our side and not the opposing team. He's also so unselfish and giving. He knows that he's in a team and we can all benefit and enjoy the success together as one. It's super early, but I would say he's so much of a better, more natural fit in The Elite than Kenny Omega ever was.”
Nicholas chimed in, too, informing fans of just how lucky they are to see Okada wrestle each week on television.
“Okada's the best wrestler of my generation,” Nicholas Jackson added. “It's not even close or up for debate. For people to see him on a weekly basis now here in the states, it's a special thing. Hopefully people realize what greatness really is with this guy.”
If anyone knows how good a wrestler Okada is, it would be the Young Bucks, as they wrestled alongside the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion for years in Japan and got to watch him work his famous quartet of matches with Omega back in New Japan firsthand, even if they were on the opposite sides of the versus symbol at the time. With Omega back in AEW this coming week for a special show in Winnipeg, who knows, maybe the Young Bucks have something fun planned for that, too, even if there's no guarantee that it ends up well for the “Best Bout Machine” in front of his hometown crowd. You'd better bring some backup, Kenny Omega, as without some Motor City Machine Guns at your back, you might be in for more than just diverticulitis surgery.