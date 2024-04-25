After Matthew Jackson confidently announced to Alex Marvez and all of the AEW fans watching Dynamite from Daily's Place or the comforts of their home that Jack Perry was going to meet with Tony Khan in the middle of the ring at the end of the show to ask for his reinstatement, it instantly became must-watch television.
How would Perry and The Elite handle the situation? Would the former “Jungle Boy” keep up the hype he's riding and turn on his new friends, becoming a massive babyface in the process? Or would he stick with Kazuchika Okada and the Young Bucks, the faction he helped at AEW Dynasty?
In the final segment of Dynamite, fans found out, as with Perry standing in the middle of the ring as the crowd loudly cheered, “Whoa, Cry me a River,” the “Scapegoat” addressed the AEW faithful for the very first time.
“First thing’s first, I wanna say that I had some of the best nights of my entire life right here in Jacksonville!” Jack Perry announced to the AEW audience. “But tonight, we have business to handle. And I wanna handle it right here, right now, face to face with Tony Khan.”
TK obliged and as the entire audience leaned forward in their seats, Perry staked his claim for why AEW needs him as much as he needs AEW.
“Man, it’s been a long road. Almost five years ago was the very first Double or Nothing,” Perry noted. “And since then, AEW has gone on to change the world. Now Tony, it’s no secret we’ve had our ups and downs. We haven’t always seen eye to eye, but I want to tell you this right now, from the bottom of my heart, I swear to God, The only thing that I’ve ever wanted is what’s best for AEW. So I wanna ask you to prove, shake my hand, reinstate me, and let’s go on and continue to change the world together.”
Khan agreed, and after shaking hands and sharing a hug, Perry flashed a devilish smile and dropped the CEO of AEW with a microphone-equipped punch, leading to the rest of The Elite coming out to pull him back… at least for a moment. That's right, as the Jacksons lifted Khan up into a position that looked a lot like a BTE Trigger, Matthew flipped Khan up, and Nicholas smashed him down with the conveniently named Tony Khan Driver, leading to the babyfaces of the locker room clearing out to check on Khan, including his father, Shad Khan, the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars and AEW, too.
What does this mean for AEW's future? Will the EVPs run the show while Khan is out? Or will Khan have to squad up himself, with someone like, say, Jinder Mahal coming in to help him out in this very meta, very Attitude Era-feeling angle? Fans will find out soon enough.
WHAT JUST HAPPENED? Jack Perry puts his hands on AEW CEO & GM, Tony Khan!
Watch #AEWDynamite on TBS!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2024
Tony Khan was excited to have Jack Perry back at AEW Dynasty.
While Tony Khan probably wishes Jack Perry was still suspended right now, a few nights ago at the end of AEW Dynasty, he was far more excited about the prospects of bringing the “Scapegoat” back in the promotion, as he felt his run on New Japan was fantastic.
“I think Jack Perry’s return got a lot of excitement and a huge reaction. We were in Chicago, it was a great night for the company when Jon Moxley became IWGP World Champion, and I got to watch Jack Perry’s return to American wrestling. He got a massive star reaction at New Japan’s Windy City show. I think he’s been doing great work in New Japan Pro-Wrestling,” Tony Khan explained at the AEW media scrum via Fightful.
“When you go over, do an excursion, have a great run like he had in the New Japan Cup, and a great performance like he had against Shota [Shota Umino] in Chicago, I think that had a lot to do with it. I do think we made a bold call in the run up to this match. It heightened the circumstances and added to the presentation and moment of Jack Perry’s return. I think a lot of people felt like it was a great return. Also, I felt like it was important to explain, partially, where Jack has been. The last time we saw him on AEW television was at Wembley Stadium. He went through the curtain and we never saw him again since. I felt like some responsibility to the viewer given that I knew Jack was going to return to AEW, to explain where he has been.”
Welp fans, one thing is clear: if TK truly feared for his life at All In, he really feared for his life at the end of the Dynamite after AEW Dynasty, as he was so thoroughly laid out that his father had to come out to check on him. If the goal of this segment was to make Perry the ultimate anti-hero in AEW, it's safe to say the mission was very much accomplished.