AEW and WWE wrestling legend Paul Wight, aka Big Show, has lost a significant amount of weight. Wight has always been known for his big physique and structure, often standing out from the rest of the roster.

Making a shocking transformation, Wight recently showed off the drastic change. Almost nearing his weight loss journey goal, the veteran uploaded a couple of photos on social media as he expressed his delight over the change.

“Currently 393lbs. Shooting for 360lbs. Thank you to everyone that’s supported me over the years. [gymselfie] [gymgoals].”

On social media, he announced that he now weighs 393 pounds and is approaching his target goal of 360 pounds. At his heaviest, the former World Heavyweight champion was billed as weighing nearly 500 pounds.

Fans were left in awe of the major physique change and made sure to let the legend know about it. “Is Big Show still Big Show when he is no longer Big Show?” wrote one fan. While another one commented, “Weeeeeeeell, is the Ripped Show!” Another fan paid his respect to Wight following the change, “Keep grinding, big man. Respect.”

Wight, 53, has been under contract with AEW since 2021. He has served the promotion in a variety of roles, from performing as an in-ring talent to even performing announcing and commentary duties. Wight is a prominent backstage figure and often does media as well.

At over 50-years-old, there remains very little hope for Wight to make an in-ring comeback. Despite no major controversies to his name, he was once tied to a PED scandal and was last seen wrestling over two years ago on Jan. 29, 2024.