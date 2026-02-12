A two-time AEW World Champion, MJF recently opened up about his career, achievements, and the wrestling industry during his recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight. A couple of months after winning his World title from Samoa Joe at Worlds End, MJF opened up about WWE's existing interest in him.

A few years ago, in 2024, MJF was involved in a bidding war between WWE and AEW. However, after months of hype and buildup, Friedman decided to sign a new contract with AEW and continue his run there. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, addressed the “bidding war” question and opened up about WWE still being “interested” in him.

“You know the answer, there was a lot. I had some nice calls with some nice folks who are high up on the chain, and they were interested in me. They’re still very much so interested in me, and I understand why. But for all my faults, one thing I am not is unprofessional.

“If you put a contract in front of me with the right amount of money, I’m going to do this. I’m going to broadcast how important those three letters are. Those three letters are just as important as these, because you’re paying me to say that. Now, do I believe it’s true?” MJF said.

“You’ll never know, and that’s the beauty of it. No matter what promotion I’m working for, I’m going to shamelessly shill what’s going on. Now, can I look in the camera and say I really do believe everything I’ve said prior to this? Yes I can, but they’ll never know.”

MJF gets into detail about WWE's interest in him

Further, when speaking about the choice between signing with AEW or WWE at the start of his career, MJF stated that it was a “no-brainer” that he signed with AEW because of his and Tony Khan's shared love for pro-wrestling. However, the World Champion also claimed that he is sure about finding success if he joins WWE now.

“I know I would have been successful if I went over there. I know I’d be successful if I go over there now, that’s why they’re still interested in me. I respect what they’re doing. I respect their product. I know that they respect our product because about a million times they’ve tried to counterprogram us, slash us any way they can, hurt us any way they can, which, by the way, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, that’s smart business.”