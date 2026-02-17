While some may find AEW star Mercedes Moné's new texting service, which is priced at $99.99 a month, expensive, the former WWE Superstar doesn't see it that way.

During an appearance on We Playin' Spades, Moné stood by the price tag for her texting service. She promised that there wasn't any “sexy stuff” being exchanged, as it's meant for true fans, and stands by her thinking that the price is fair.

“I'm a CEO because there are so many people that say, ‘Oh, I'm talking to you, I'm messaging you,' and they're getting scammed,” Moné explained. “So I'm like, ‘How about you really do talk to me? You talk to the people that you love, but you've got to pay me $99 a month, but I'm texting you whenever I'm free.”

AEW star Mercedes Moné's texting service

In May 2025, Moné launched the new texting service on her website. The page on her website promises a “personal” and “private” experience for subscribers.

“My super fans have always been my super friends,” Moné said. “Now, like friends, they can text me directly and privately. I'm so excited to finally be able to connect this way. Sign up and text me now!”

While it's an “extremely limited” opportunity, fans can still sign up via her website. They are still accepting applications for new users.

Again, it comes with a hefty price tag of $99.99 a month. For anyone who wants to be able to text Moné, it may be worth it. But not everyone sees it that way.

Her former co-worker at WWE, Becky Lynch, took a shot at Moné's new texting service during her feud with Bayley, who is a close friend of Moné.

“Bayley is so confused about this she's probably paying $100 a month to her best friend (Moné) to text her,” Lynch said, referencing Moné's new service.