At just 29-years-old, MJF has already starred in multiple Hollywood movies and won several championships across the pro-wrestling industry. Currently, the reigning AEW World Champion, MJF, recently opened up about his desire to star in a movie with John Cena.

Speaking on SelfMadePW, MJF shared in detail about his wishes to be in an “action-comedy” film with Cena. “I want [an] MJF x John Cena two-hander at some point. Truly. I think that is going to happen. I’m manifesting that in my head. I think an action comedy with me and him would be next level.”

Friedman has always been a John Cena fan. Given Cena's retirement from in-ring competition and the fact that MJF never had the opportunity to face him in the squared circle, the AEW World Champion now hopes to partner with the star in Hollywood.

Aside from his rise as a top wrestler in the industry, Maxwell Jacob Friedman has already starred in Happy Gilmore 2, The Iron Claw, Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part Two, Violent Night 2, and the upcoming Floaters. Apart from these movies, he has also been a part of multiple reality TV projects.

MJF claims WWE is still ‘interested' in signing him

A few weeks ago, while speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, MJF brought up the topic of ‘bidding war', which WWE and AEW once engaged in for signing MJF to their respective promotions. Reflecting on the incident, Friedman claimed that WWE is still “interested” in him.

“You know the answer, there was a lot. I had some nice calls with some nice folks who are high up on the chain, and they were interested in me. They’re still very much so interested in me, and I understand why. But for all my faults, one thing I am not is unprofessional.

“If you put a contract in front of me with the right amount of money, I’m going to do this. I’m going to broadcast how important those three letters are. Those three letters are just as important as these, because you’re paying me to say that. Now, do I believe it’s true?” MJF concluded.