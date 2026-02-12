AEW World Champion MJF has already achieved several accomplishments at just 29-years-old. From being a multi-time champion in AEW to holding the Dynamite Diamond Ring, becoming the hot-topic of a WWE-AEW bidding war, and even starring in movies, MJF has done it all.

Recently speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, MJF opened up about starring in Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix and his experience with Eminem on set. MJF played the son of Adam Sandler in the movie and had one scene where he beat and threw Eminem into a lake. Reflecting on that moment, Maxwell Jacob Friedman claimed to be “star struck” with the rapper.

Article Continues Below

“I did beat the sh*t out of Eminem, yeah. Marshall Mathers, he rolls deep. He showed up on that movie set with a big crew, probably 10-15 dudes, and they were all easily as big as Luchasaurus. It’s like massive human beings, and I get it because he’s seen some sh*t,” Friedman continued. “So I’d imagine it’s no different than when a wrestling fan might see me out and about, being next to who is arguably the greatest rapper of all time was one of the only times in my life where I was star struck was that moment.”

Apart from his significant role in Happy Gilmore 2, MJF has also been a part of several other movies, including The Iron Claw, Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part Two, Violent Night 2, and the upcoming Floaters. Aside from these, he has also been a part of several reality television projects.