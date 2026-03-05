Is there a chance that AEW star Chris Jericho is gearing up for a return to WWE by getting in the best shape of his career? It appears so.

On Thursday, Mar. 5, 2026, Jericho shared a picture of himself in the gym. He showed off his abs and his shredded physique with the caption, “219 Seasons….. [seize the day].”

It's great to see Jericho in the best shape of his life. Even if he doesn't return to WWE and remains in AEW, he will be wrestling in good shape the next time he steps in the ring.

Will Chris Jericho return to WWE?

Rumors that Jericho would return to WWE have been swirling for months. Some expected him to come back during the Monday Night RAW season premiere on Jan. 5, 2026, or the Royal Rumble on Jan. 31.

However, it has not happened yet. With WrestleMania 42 coming up in April, perhaps Jericho will finally make his grand return to the promotion.

It has been nearly eight years since Jericho last competed in a WWE match. He last participated in the Greatest Royal Rumble in April 2018. He did make a brief appearance in 202, sending a video message to John Cena when WWE was celebrating his career.

Jericho would go on to become a founding member of AEW. He was the promotion's inaugural world champion, and he is currently in the midst of a hiatus.

WWE fans are hoping for his return to the promotion. He is a decorated Superstar, having won several world championships and the Intercontinental Championship nine times.

In addition to his wrestling career, Jericho has dipped his toe into Hollywood. He has had roles in movies like Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No, Nine Legends, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and Dark Match. Additionally, he has had roles in the last two Terrifier movies.