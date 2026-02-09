On Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, hosted the much-awaited Super Bowl 60. The Seattle Seahawks thrashed the New England Patriots 13-29 to win the Lombardi Trophy, while several notable personalities from different industries were present to catch the game.

AEW star Darby Allin was also present at the game with his All Elite Wrestling colleague and Los Angeles Rams superfan Swerve Strickland. Former AEW World Champion Strickland uploaded a picture of himself with former TNT Champion Darby Allin watching and enjoying the game. Strickland also made sure to note that both were from Washington, the home of the Seattle Seahawks. Strickland and Allin currently work for AEW, which is owned by Tony Khan, also known as the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars' owner, Shad Khan's son.

While Strickland hails from Washington, he is a known Rams fan. At the Dynasty 2024 media scrum, Strickland had opened up about growing up a Rams fan and had expressed admiration for running back Marshall Faulk and Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner. His iconic AEW catchphrase, “Whose house?” is also allegedly inspired by the Rams' “Whose house? Rams' house” chants.

Super Bowl 60 was also attended by multiple other WWE and TNA wrestlers. TNA wrestler Mara Sade was present at the game, where she responded to Ryan Nemeth on social media amid their ongoing television feud. WWE's Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, and Kofi Kingston were also present at the game. Former United States Champion Logan Paul was also present at the game and was once shown on screen.

Grammy Award-winning artist and celebrity pro-wrestler Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl 60 Halftime show, which received immense praise all over the world as well as severe criticism from many, including Jake Paul and Donald Trump.