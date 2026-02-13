After receiving praise from her Happy Gilmore 2 co-star and AEW Champion MJF, WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch was over the moon.

MJF's praise may have kicked the “forbidden door” wide open, as AEW's top champion praised one of WWE's best. “The Man” acknowledged this on X, formerly Twitter. While she didn't link back to any of MJF's quotes, fans knew what she was talking about.

“BECKY BELIEVERS come in all shapes and sizes. They are from all walks of life. Some are even located behind FORBIDDEN DOORS!” she wrote.

MJF responded, posting a GIF of himself arrogantly shaking his head in agreement. Ricochet, a former WWE Superstar, responded with a mind-blown emoji as well.

What did AEW's MJF say about WWE Superstar Becky Lynch?

During an interview with Chris Val Vliet, MJF discussed the origins of his Happy Gilmore 2 role. Originally, he was going to be an “evil golfer” alongside Lynch's character. Ultimately, he landed a role as one of Adam Sandler's sons.

While talking about this, he interrupted his story to give a shoutout to Lynch. “Becky rules, by the way,” he said. “If you don't like Becky Lynch, go f**k yourself.”

Currently, MJF is the reigning AEW World Champion in his second reign. He recently won the title four-way match at Worlds End, pinning Samoa Joe.

His first reign as champion is still the longest in the promotion's history. He held the AEW World Championship for over 400 days before losing it to Joe.

Over the last few years, he has started picking up more acting roles. His first was in The Iron Claw. His next big role was in Happy Gilmore 2 as Gordy Gilmore. Coming up, he will appear in Violent Night 2.

Lynch has similarly acted in several projects. Happy Gilmore 2 was her first major movie role, but she's also had roles in Young Rock and, more recently, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.