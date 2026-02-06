While fans of kayfabe may be upset, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins linked up with AEW World Champion MJF at Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl 60.

Videos of Rollins and MJF have surfaced online, with the two even posing as if they are facing off at one point before they broke character and began laughing. Even Rollins noted that “Somebody's gonna get mad.”

Wasn’t expecting this link up pic.twitter.com/3uDLwLzkgw — Khazan (@GeneralKhazan) February 5, 2026

They both appeared to be extremely happy. It's unclear what they were talking about, though Rollins told MJF about a “hiccup” that came up recently, which is presumably in regard to his shoulder injury.

MJF and Seth Rollins meet at the Super Bowl Radio Row. (via @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/udre0SRKAc — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) February 5, 2026

Either way, some fans may not like seeing two of WWE and AEW's top stars interacting like this. It breaks down the walls between the companies down. Perhaps this could open the door for a future collaboration, though.

Could WWE's Seth Rollins and AEW's MJF ever have a match?

There's a chance Rollins and MJF eventually face, but it may require one to jump ship to the other promotion. Currently, they are two of the top stars in their respective promotions.

Rollins is currently on a hiatus with a shoulder injury suffered in October 2025. His status for WrestleMania 42 — the biggest event of the year for WWE — is up in the air. The injury caused him to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship, which is now being held by CM Punk.

Meanwhile, MJF is the reigning AEW World Champion in his second reign. He recently won the World Championship from “Hangman” Adam Page in a four-way match at Worlds End on Dec. 27, 2025. He recently successfully defended the title against Bandido.

MJF is one of AEW's top homegrown talents. He has been with the promotion since 2019, and he remains one of the top wrestlers on the roster as a two-time AEW World Champion.