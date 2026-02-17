WWE and NXT commentator Booker T recently became a talking point on social media after receiving the worst announcer in the WON Awards. A part of WWE's commentary team for several years now, the Hall of Famer is also widely known for his antics during Trick Williams' entrance and Stephanie Vaquer's Devil's Kiss move.

However, as fans started heavily trolling Booker T on social media, AEW World Champion MJF came to his rescue. Speaking in his defense and asking fans to respect the veteran, Friedman praised the five-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

“[Booker T] in a lot of ways is a blueprint to me. A completely homegrown top guy with massive drawing power on Warner TV without having to have worked for McMahon. If you dislike what he does in the booth, that’s fine. But You guys talk crazy on legends. Show some respect, he’s earned it.”

Booker T recently also lent his voice for Vaquer's Devil's Kiss move in WWE 2K26, which is set to release in the next few weeks. Meanwhile, MJF recently successfully defended his AEW World Championship against Brody King at AEW Grand Slam Australia.

AEW World Champion MJF claims WWE is still interested in him

A few days ago, while speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, AEW World Champion MJF opened up in detail and explained why he believes WWE is still interested in him, following their failure to sign him during the bidding war from a few years ago.

“You know the answer, there was a lot. I had some nice calls with some nice folks who are high up on the chain, and they were interested in me. They’re still very much so interested in me, and I understand why. But for all my faults, one thing I am not is unprofessional.

“If you put a contract in front of me with the right amount of money, I’m going to do this. I’m going to broadcast how important those three letters are. Those three letters are just as important as these, because you’re paying me to say that. Now, do I believe it’s true?”