Current AEW World Champion MJF recently opened up and revealed that he once turned down a WWE contract several years ago. With All Elite Wrestling since 2019, MJF has now transitioned into one of the promotion's pillars.

Into his second world title reign, MJF recently appeared for an interview with Ross Tucker, where he opened up about how he was once approached by WWE, almost seven years ago. Friedman, then 22, turned down the contract and signed with AEW instead.

“I got signed at the tender age of 19 to a wrestling promotion called Major League Wrestling. It was unheard of to get signed that young. I won many a championship there, and then at the age of 22, WWE came knocking to offer me a contract, and AEW came knocking to offer me a contract, and I went with All Elite Wrestling because I believe in the mission statement of All Elite Wrestling. It’s where the best are meant to wrestle.”

At MLW, MJF held the World Middleweight Championship and also the World Tag Team Championship with Richard Holliday. After joining Tony Khan's promotion in 2019, MJF won the World title twice, the AEW International Champion once, and even the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship once.

MJF praises AEW's quality of wrestling

In the same interview with Ross Tucker, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, known for his outspoken nature, opened up about AEW's quality of wrestling and how he believes the company serves “gourmet burgers” while others prepare “fast food.”

“I think what we bring is an authenticity. The other companies, it kind of feels like McDonalds, they’re giving you fast food. We make gourmet burgers. I think that was a part of Tony Khan’s pitch for sure.”