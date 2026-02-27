AEW wrestler and former tag team champion Darby Allin recently found himself in an unfortunate incident when he was kicked out and stranded in the middle of a highway by his Uber driver.

Attending an interview session with 1021KFMA while traveling in an Uber, Allin was interrupted by his driver. The video posted by Allin on his social media shows Allin trying to answer a question while sitting in the backseat of his cab. However, as he attempts to answer, the cab driver interrupts. “Sir, hate to interrupt your AA or therapy session, it’s kind of rude of you to be on speaker phone in someone’s Uber.”

However, the former AEW champion remained patient and tried to manage the situation calmly. When he hears back, “I’ve been out working since 5 am, I’m tired. Can you hang up the phone?” The exchange continues back and forth, with even the interview host getting involved.

However, the situation ends on a rough note when the driver pulls up on the side of a highway and asks Allin to get off before bursting into a hysterical rage, shouting and banging his car's driving wheel.

Allin proceeds to exit the vehicle while still sporting a smile on his face and handling the situation very maturely instead of reacting to it. Hours later, Allin posted another story on his Instagram sharing his unfortunate fate. The 33-year-old updated his fans that he was still walking on the highway, unable to find another Uber.

One of the most popular stars on the AEW roster, Allin was last involved in a win over Clark Connors on the Jan. 31, 2026 episode of Saturday Night Collision. He was recently seen on the Feb. 25, 2026, episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite, fighting Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors.