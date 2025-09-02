One of the celebrities watching WWE legend John Cena at Clash in Paris was rapper and country star Post Malone, and the two exchanged a sweet moment backstage.

WWE posted a video of their interaction. Malone seemed over the moon to be meeting Cena. He asked for a hug, and Cena obliged.

Given Malone's stardom, it's unlikely he often gets starstruck. However, this brief but personal encounter with Cena made his day.

How did WWE's John Cena and Post Malone meet?

Malone was seen attending Clash in Paris with fellow country singer Jelly Roll. Jelly Roll has been associated with WWE recently, as he made his in-ring debut at SummerSlam.

He teamed with Randy Orton to take on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre in a tag team match. Perhaps Malone will get physical in the ring, too.

They sat ringside behind the announcer's table. Malone and Jelly Roll could be seen singing CM Punk's entrance song, “Cult of Personality,” before the main event fatal four-way.

Cena competed in the penultimate match. He faced Logan Paul for the first (and likely only) time in a singles match. Despite it going back and forth, Cena pulled out the win. It was his final match in Paris, and the crowd gave him an emotional farewell.

Now, Cena will look ahead at WrestlePalooza. It will be the first PLE air on ESPN+ as part of their new deal. Clash in Paris was WWE's last PLE to air live on Peacock.

Malone is coming off the release of his sixth album, F-1 Trillion. He is in the midst of the Big Ass Stadium Tour, which concludes on September 14, 2025, in Lisbon, Portugal.

We will have to see if he makes any more WWE appearances after Clash in Paris. He might have attended Clash in Paris out of convenience. The Big Ass Stadium Tour will play a show in Nanterre, France, on September 3, 2025.