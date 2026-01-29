Just days after finishing up with WWE, former NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa made his AEW debut on the Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, edition of Dynamite. Shortly after making his shocking debut, Ciampa also found himself in a title match.

After Mark Briscoe successfully defended his TNT championship against El Clone, he issued an open challenge for his title, which was soon answered by Ciampa. Making his debut to a brand new theme song and moniker, ‘Psycho Killer,' Ciampa walked out and stood face-to-face with Briscoe before kissing him on the cheek and departing. Moments after this awkward moment, the match was made official.

Just an hour after his debut, Tony Khan publicly announced the signing and confirmed Ciampa's status as All Elite. Ciampa departed WWE last week when his contract expired, and he chose not to re-sign. Ciampa worked for WWE in two tenures, with his latest one lasting ten years. He’s a former two-time NXT Champion and held both the WWE Tag Team championship and NXT Tag Team championship with Johnny Gargano. Before joining WWE, Ciampa also actively wrestled for ROH (Ring of Honor) from 2011 to 2015, where he even held the ROH TV title.

Tommaso Ciampa addresses his AEW debut

Shortly after the match was announced, AEW's social media team uploaded exclusive footage on their digital platforms, where Ciampa was heard addressing his debut. “Tonight, Tommaso Ciampa became All Elite. Saturday, I become the AEW TNT Champion. The psycho killer is alive!” Ciampa exclaimed.

Ciampa was transferred to WWE's alumni section roster page on Jan. 27, 2026, indicating his exit from the company. He has now filed two monikers for his new gimmick, Psycho Killer and Psycho King.