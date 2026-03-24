Days after having her violent singles match against Marina Shafir at the AEW Revolution 2026 PPV, Toni Storm and her fans received a blow. Following her confrontation with Ronda Rousey at the PPV, Storm was scheduled for another bout against Marina Shafir on the next AEW Wednesday-night Dynamite.

However, moments before the show, Storm was ruled out of the match and replaced by Marina Shafir. She was soon shown injured in a backstage vignette and ruled out of in-ring action. While previously reported by Bryan Alvarez of WON that Storm was expected to be out for a “long time,” no concrete reason was provided.

However, while rumors of Storm sustaining an injury emerged, those were debunked by Dave Meltzer on the Sunday, Mar. 22, 2026 edition of WOR. It was noted that Storm was dealing with “not an injury or anything like that” and that All Elite Wrestling found out about it on Wednesday before Dynamite. “On Wednesday, she is there. She is set up to wrestle in this match and they had to do this emergency angle to take her out and put Mina Shirakawa in,” Meltzer said.

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Recently, Fightful Select also reported that AEW is currently prepared for Storm not to remain cleared and wrestle for the rest of 2026. Creative plans are currently in place for Storm's “attacker” storyline.

Despite her on-screen absence, Storm was recently spotted at a Big Event EXS signing. Her appearance there was also later confirmed by PWInsider. Storm was also tagged by her fans on social media in photos taken at the event.