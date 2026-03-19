On Sunday, Mar. 15, 2026, MMA and wrestling veteran Ronda Rousey shocked the world when she made her AEW debut at the Revolution PPV. Moments after Toni Storm's victory over Marina Shafir, Rousey entered the ring through the crowd and stood with her friend, Shafir.

The moment became a huge talking point on the internet. With just weeks left for Rousey's MMA comeback, Khan also opened up on Rousey's Revolution appearance and left the gates open for her in AEW. However, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T soon shared his thoughts on the incident. Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T claimed that Khan got Rousey involved to “move the needle” and grab more eyeballs. He also claimed that Rousey appeared on AEW for the “payday.”

“Tony Khan is trying to move the needle. Any way possible,” Booker T claimed. “I’m not all pleased about the way Ronda Rousey left the business or anything like that. I’m not pleased about some mistakes that she made as far as wrestling goes, but I can’t hate on Ronda Rousey coming back and getting a payday from Tony Khan.” (H/t ITR Wrestling)

Booker T believes Ronda Rousey won't be in AEW for a long period of time

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In the same podcast, Booker T further shared his opinions and believed that Rousey won't be a part of All Elite Wrestling for more than a year.

“Everybody needs money, Ronda Rousey needs money, and that’s the only reason I can’t–and hopefully she has changed her ways and has understood that this second time around could be the most precious one because it’s not going to be many more opportunities like this one.

“I don’t see Ronda Rousey being around AEW for very long. It might be a year, it might be a year, it might be six months. It’s not a whole lot to do for Ronda Rousey in AEW other than win the belt,” the wrestling veteran finished.