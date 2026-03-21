Just days after having her violent match against Marina Shafir at the AEW Revolution 2026 PPV, Toni Storm received some potentially bad news. Following her match and confrontation with Ronda Rousey, Storm was scheduled for another bout against Marina Shafir on AEW Wednesday-night Dynamite.

However, hours before the scheduled episode, Storm was replaced by her partner, Mina Shirakawa. Bryan Alvarez of WON reported that Shirakawa replaced Storm due to sustaining undisclosed injuries.

Later, Fightful Select reported that Storm was written off the Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2026, Dynamite episode due to an injury. She was written off television “in a deliberately non-contact angle that was sprinkled with easter eggs to encourage speculation on who took her out.” With how things currently look, Storm will not return to the ring anytime soon.

Fightful Select was told that AEW is currently prepared for Storm not to be cleared and to wrestle for the rest of 2026. Creative plans are currently in place for Toni Storm's “attacker” storyline.

Article Continues Below

Tony Khan once revealed the impact of “Timeless” Toni Storm

A couple of years ago, during an interview with TV Insider, AEW President Tony Khan opened up about the influences and inspirations behind the character of “Timeless” Toni Storm.

“All About Eve and Sunset Boulevard changed the course of AEW. Those are two of my favorites. If you’ve seen them, you know what I’m talking about. With ‘Timeless' Toni Storm, I took a lot of influence from those when I wanted to make her a character and lead off with her. We have a great tie-in with Turner Classic Movies. One influence came at the start of the lockdown. There were a few days before we had to do our show during the lockdown, which I think was March 18, 2020. I had a lot of time to watch other shows and what others did during these situations,” Tony Khan told TV Insider.