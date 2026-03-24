Things on the Mar. 23, 2026 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW got interesting and chaotic after the Boston Police Department arrested Seth Rollins. Presenting his scheduled promo on RAW, Heyman offered himself as a sacrifice to Rollins after he had no one left to defend himself.

Rollins, wearing a mask and his black attire, appeared from the crowd and stood on the announcer's table. However, cops from the Boston Police Department would soon surround and arrest Rollins. In arguably what could be noted as a game of chess, Heyman revealed it to be his restraining order against Rollins.

As the police arrested Rollins and began escorting him away from the arena, Heyman started bragging about it on the mic. “You're going to jail, and when your wife divorces you and she's married to half of the locker room, someone's gonna call child protective services for your daughter. But don't worry, I, Paul Heyman, will adopt your daughter.”

However, as soon as Heyman finished speaking, fans across the globe saw Rollins free himself from the police and launch a vicious attack on Heyman. Fans on the internet quickly started reacting to it, with many even calling out Heyman's over-the-top statements.

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Paul Heyman took it TOO FAR and Seth Rollins made him PAY! 😲@WWERollins is leaving in handcuffs! pic.twitter.com/EDcHcLfLO4 — WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2026

“Am I the only one who thought this entire segment was uncomfortable and unnecessary? I get that Breakker and Reed aren't going to be back soon, but with Rollins also not cleared maybe we just hang back for a bit?,” wrote one fan. While another fan believed Heyman crossed the line. “Rollins has the right to defend his daughter. Paul crossed the line.” While another booked a fantasy match between Heyman and Rollins, “Are we seriously getting Heyman vs Seth at WM??”

With still weeks left for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Rollins could end up facing Bron Breakker, who is recovering well and was recently present at the WWE Performance Center.