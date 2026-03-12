Acclaimed professional wrestling journalist and the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer was recently seen during the latest edition of AEW Dynamite in San Jose, California.

He went viral for his appearance at the show. Eagle-eyed fans caught Meltzer, who was seemingly in the front row, during the broadcast.

Longtime wrestling analyst Dave Meltzer in the front row at #AEWDynamite in San Jose, CA. pic.twitter.com/ygnHGM8GwS — NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW news (@nodqdotcom) March 12, 2026

This caught the attention of AEW fans online. Fans noted in the comments section of NoDQ's post on X, formerly Twitter, that Meltzer is from San Jose, which may explain why he attended the show.

Eric Bischoff made fun of Dave Meltzer being at AEW Dynamite

Some poked fun at Meltzer's appearance at the show. Eric Bischoff, who was known for being the senior vice president of WCW, posted a fake movie poster with the viral image of Meltzer on it.

The fictional movie's title is Facing You, and the subtitle reads, “Some connections are written in the stars.” At the bottom of the poster, it teased that it was “coming soon.”

Meltzer is currently the publisher and editor of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a position he's held since 1983. Additionally, he's had work published in the Los Angeles Times, Sports Illustrated, Yahoo! Sports, and more.

He is best known for his five-star rating system of matches. He reviews matches across WWE, AEW, and other promotions. Meltzer is perhaps the most notable critic in the professional wrestling industry, so his ratings hold some weight.

Additionally, he has appeared in several documentaries about professional wrestling. Meltzer can be seen in the likes of Dark Side of the Ring and, more recently, Mr. McMahon.

Perhaps he is most associated with his coverage of professional wrestling. However, Meltzer is also known for his coverage of mixed martial arts (MMA).