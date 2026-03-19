There is backlash surrounding AEW star Ricochet, who made a controversial comment on social media in a since-deleted post before apologizing for it.

During an exchange on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday, Mar. 16, 2026, a fan roasted Ricochet, claiming that “his acting hasn't improved.”

The former WWE star did not take kindly to these comments, responding, “I'm glad you got MS [multiple sclerosis].” To find out that information, he likely viewed their profile.

The post was then deleted, and Ricochet issued an apology a day later (via TMZ Sports). He wrote, “I took out my hatred for the IWC [internet wrestling community] on Sandi, and inadvertently others who are effected by MS. She didnt deserve it and for that, I sincerely apologize.”

Dave Meltzer's update on the controversy surrounding AEW star Ricochet

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Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio provided an update on the situation. According to Meltzer, Ricochet deleted the controversial post after a friend suggested he do so.

However, the decision to apologize was made by Ricochet himself. Meltzer noted that he apologized “upon thinking about it,” and it didn't come from higher-ups in the promotion, which is a sign of maturity.

He also noted that he hasn't heard anything from AEW on the matter, saying, “I’ve heard nothing from AEW or anything like that as far as what happened.”

In the wake of the controversy, his wife, former WWE announcer Samantha Irvin, deactivated her X account after receiving “violent threats” from fans.

The controversial comments made by Ricochet came after he lost the National Championship at AEW Revolution on Sunday, Mar. 15. He lost the championship to Jack Perry in a 21-man battle royal. He didn't appear on the subsequent episode of Dynamite on Mar. 18 either. It will be an interesting situation to monitor in the future.