A few days ago, at the AEW Revolution PPV, MMA and wrestling veteran Ronda Rousey made her AEW debut and shared a confrontation with Toni Storm. However, shortly after the staredown, Rousey and her friend Marina Shafir jumped barricades and escaped.

Soon, at the press conference, All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan opened up and claimed that Rousey was invited to appear on the show anytime she liked. Although her AEW appearance became a talking point, it also attracted severe negative criticism, including one from Booker T.

Now, a few days later, Fightful Select has reported that despite appearing on AEW, Rousey has not yet signed a deal with the promotion. The report also shared that its sources reported Rousey receiving the desired reaction in AEW after her appearance as a heel. Although it was also noted that Rousey expected a different reaction.

Sources within TKO and WWE, according to Fightful Select, indicated that they anticipate Rousey will “do anything she can to go against WWE, UFC, and TKO at this point.” As of now, no follow-up creative plans have been heard for Rousey. Rousey, a local to the Los Angeles area, decided to visit and appear on the Revolution PPV because it was an “easy” trip for her.

Joe Rogan agrees with Ronda Rousey's UFC pay criticism

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UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, speaking with Dustin Poirier on the latest episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, expressed his thoughts on Rousey's UFC-pay criticism.

“She had this big, long speech about the UFC (partnering with Paramount) for $7 billion, and these fighters aren't making enough money – look, she made some good points,” Rogan said. “The most important thing is she gets the conversation out there, and it puts pressure on the UFC to pay people more,” Rogan said.

Rousey is scheduled to fight Gina Carano in May. 2026 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. The fight will be under the banner of Jake Paul's MVP and streamed live on Netflix.