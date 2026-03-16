Just hours before the successful AEW Revolution 2026 PPV, AEW President Tony Khan appeared for an interview with TMZ's Inside the Ring, where he revealed a shocking claim about All Elite Wrestling.

Making a bold comparison over streaming viewership, Khan claimed that an average AEW fan spends much more on streaming than fans of the NFL, WWE, UFC, NBA, and several other sports. Khan claimed that the data was revealed during AEW’s TV renewal negotiations.

“Of all the sports leagues in the world, including NFL, MLB, NBA, UFC, PGA, WWE, WTA, the sports league that has the highest spend on streaming video per month of their fans, of all the sports leagues in the world, is AEW,” Khan said. “Our viewership is very strong. The live audiences are so enthusiastic. Our sales are up. We’re having a great year.”

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Currently, AEW broadcasts its shows on Wednesdays at night on TBS and on Saturdays at night on TNT, with every episode being available for streaming on HBO Max. “AEW Dynamite has been a pick for the best wrestling show, week in, week out, for seven straight years now,” he further said while hyping his promotion. Starting in 2019, AEW has become one of the most popular and watched shows in the last six to seven years.

While initially facing a decline in ratings, Dave Meltzer of WON also recently noted that AEW viewership ratings have been on the rise for the past few weeks, with a surge seen across both Wednesday-night Dynamite and Saturday-night Collision.