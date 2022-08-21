AEW’s Eddie Kingston does some good work north of the border

Eddie Kingston hasn’t wrestled on AEW television since he broke Chris Jericho’s nose in a losing effort during the first-ever AEW Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match. Granted, he’s technically wrestled since then, with a win over Jake Something recorded at NJPW Strong’s High Alert four days later, and has a slate of indie dates booked through the remainder of the summer, but for the most part, Kingston hasn’t been too visible in the greater professional wrestling world.

Still, some people don’t do everything for the attention. No, some simply want to do what they believe is right, and even avoid sharing their good deeds to protect their credibility.

Fortunately for C*4 Wrestling and the Canadian Cancer Society, that was the schtick Kingston was on when he traveled up to Ottawa, Ontario, to wrestle at their Fighting Back 11 show; a show meant to raise money for cancer research. Kingston took the ring against his former AEW coworker Stu Grayson and not only put on a show for the fans in attendance but then decided to donate his wrestling fee to the Canadian Cancer Society, but only after he asked the fans not to record his promo to maintain his street cred.

Eddie Kingston asked us politely not to record the final bit of his post match promo, BUT HE DIDN'T SAY WE COULDN'T TYPE IT OUT. Eddie, after his match on tonight's charity show, asked the owners of @C4Wrestling to donate his fee to the Canadian Cancer Society. Just perfect. — Mr. Warren Hayes (@MrWarrenHayes) August 20, 2022

Goodness, Kingston is one good dude.

If that was all the good Kingston brought to the show, it would have been noteworthy, but Kingston wasn’t done, as he decided to put over Grayson on his way out of the door, as you can read below.

“Don’t thank me, thank this man right here. Godd*mn Stu, one day, everyone is going to regret doubting you one day. I hope it’s later tonight because… god, everything hurts.”

It doesn’t matter how many times Kingston tries to set opponents on fire – he is a perpetual babyface.

More from last night's @C4Wrestling show: Eddie Kingston telling everyone that people will regret doubting Stu Grayson. pic.twitter.com/rRCmzebvwO — Mr. Warren Hayes (@MrWarrenHayes) August 20, 2022