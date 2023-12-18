After a wild Week 15 of the NFL season, here's a look at the AFC Playoff Picture.

After Week 15 of the NFL Season, the AFC Playoff Picture is more jumbled than it has ever been, especially more than the other side of the NFL in the NFC. By this time, there should be some multiple teams that have officially made the playoffs as there are three in the NFC in the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, and even the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth seed.

However, there is only one team in the AFC that has done it and it's the No. 1 seed, meaning with just three games left, there is still a mathematical possibility that that the No. 2 seed is eliminated from playoff contention. Nothing is set in stone in the post-season, but that just makes it much more exciting for fans of the product and the NFL.

Let's take a look at the AFC Playoff Picture and where every teams stands after Week 15 of the season:

Sitting at 11-3, the Baltimore Ravens led by star quarterback Lamar Jackson are the only team guaranteed for a spot in the playoffs, though they are still trying to win out to claim the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage. In that way, they control their own destiny as they're one game ahead of the No. 2 seed.

They got a key win Sunday night taking on another playoff hopeful in the Jacksonville Jaguars where they outclassed them in every facet of the game. 24-7. However, looking ahead to the rest of their schedule, winning out isn't certain as they next face the 49ers and the Miami Dolphins the week after before finishing off their season against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

There has always been chatter of the Ravens and Jackson falling short in the playoffs as a way to ease those talks would be finishing out strong.

2. Miami Dolphins

The highly explosive 10-4 Miami Dolphins got the job done Sunday against the New York Jets without superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill as they pitched a shutout, 30-0. This was a much needed win after putting up a disappointing outing the week before where they lost to the Tennessee Titans who have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Miami is still at the top of the AFC East and has a shot to recapture the No. 1 seed, but the schedule is as rough as it gets. They have the Dallas Cowboys, Ravens, and the Buffalo Bills to end their season. A lot can happen to the Dolphins with a ton of scenarios, but the team just has to focus on winning out to further their spot in the AFC Playoff Picture.

There's no doubt that the Kansas City Chiefs have struggled despite their 9-5 record on the season. However, they are still in a prime position to lock up the AFC West with matchups against the Las Vegas Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, and Los Angeles Chargers up next.

You can never count out superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, but it is easy to see the flaws the team has, especially at the wide receiver position. However, they do have a much improved defense and still the offensive mind of head coach Andy Reid that could propel them back to previous success.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have taken a step back the past two weeks with losses Sunday night to the Ravens and last week to the Jake Browning-led Bengals. They are at the top of the AFC South, but it is a three-headed tight race with them, the Indianapolis Colts, and the Houston Texans all at 8-6.

It is anyones division as one would expect them to finish out the season by beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans. They should be line to make the playoffs and be a tough out for any team that faces them in the NFL post-season.

5. Cleveland Browns

The Browns have been defying expectations this season as while they were semi-successful with quarterback Deshaun Watson at the helm, they have been fine ever since his season-ending injury. They're currently on a two-game winning streak as they beat the Jaguars and Chicago Bears in back-to-back weeks.

At the No. 5 seed, they currently have the top wild-card spot at 9-5, but anything can happen with how jumbled the AFC is, especially at around this spot. They finish off the season against the Texans, Jets, and the Bengals.

6. Cincinnati Bengals

Most thought the Bengals would be doomed after star quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending injury, but Jake Browning is proving the doubters wrong. They've won three straight games with their most recent victory against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

They now prepare for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Kansas City Chiefs, and Browns as they look to prove even more people wrong and obtain a playoff spot. Sitting at 8-6, let's see what the Bengals can do.

7. Indianapolis Colts

Another team that has exceeded expectations has been the 8-6 Indiana Polis Colts who is one of the three teams tied for first in the AFC South in term of record. They have won five of their last six games, with their most recent one being against the Steelers last Saturday.

The goal for them is to just win as they have good matchups against the Atlanta Falcons, Raiders, and Texans. Who knew that Gardner Minshew would lead a team to the playoffs in 2023?

8. Houston Texans

Another team that has suffered a quarterback injury in rookie sensation C.J. Stroud is the 8-6 Texans. However, they are still in the hunt for a playoff spot in the AFC Playoff Picture, but while Stroud recovers from a concussion, it will be Case Keenum that that tries to hold down the fort.

He did so Sunday where they went into the Tennessee Titans home-field and got the upset win by a buzzer-beater type ending with a field goal. Technically, they can still win the AFC South as they're locked in with the Jaguars and Colts. First, they prepare for matchups against Browns, Titans, and Colts.

9. Buffalo Bills

Who would've thought the Bills would be at the No. 9 seed. However, they are 8-6 after a massive home in against the Dallas Cowboys. Even with the Dolphins at the top of the AFC East, there is still a shot for the Bills to take it back.

They should be seen as the favorite to make the playoffs despite a questionable start to the season. They have won three of the last four games and their rest of the schedule is soft compared to others in their position. Buffalo faces the Justin Herbert-less Chargers and the Patriots before finishing their season in what should be a prime-time matchup against the Dolphins.

10. Pittsburgh Steelers

Sitting at the bottom of the AFC North, the Steelers are 7-7, but still in the hunt for the playoffs. They were suprisngly higher in the seeding, but they came back down to Earth and lost four of their last five games.

Besides that, they still have a chance, but their schedule is rough as they have the Bengals, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Ravens to close out the season.

11. Denver Broncos

After a putrid start to the season, the Denver Broncos strung up a five-game winning streak to get back on track in the middle portion of the season. Now, they have lost two of their last three and sit at 7-7 on the season.

They are second in the AFC West behind the Chiefs and still can make the most out of their opportunities to squeak into the playoffs. The Broncos finish their season by facing the Patriots, Chargers, and Raiders.